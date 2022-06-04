The Daily Item
The final time Sean Witmer popped out of the water after swimming a race for Mifflinburg was certainly a memorable one for the senior.
Witmer’s final race as a member of the Wildcats came on the Saturday night of states, and ended with him setting a personal record in the 100 breaststroke and earning a fifth-place state medal.
“It feels awesome,” Witmer said. “I’m so glad that was my last swim of my high school career. That’s how I wanted it to end.”
Witmer, who also won District 4 Class 2A titles in the 100 breaststroke, was selected as The Daily Item’s Boys Swimmer of the Year.
Witmer’s strong finish to his career in the 100 breaststroke began with the district title, which he won in a then-personal best 59.48 seconds, and was the only competitor to break the one-minute mark.
“I had some confidence, because I knew I belonged here,” Witmer said of his district title. “I had the training to swim perfectly and have the best time.”
That PR had him seeded seventh for the state meet. So he went out and swam his preliminary in 58.81 seconds on Saturday morning.
His career ended when he completed the race in 58.68 seconds, setting a personal-best time in the 100 breaststroke for the third straight race.
“I had a lot of confidence from (the) morning,” Witmer said. “I just wanted to come out and beat that time.”
Witmer also reached states in the 200 individual medley, an event in which he placed 15th in the state.