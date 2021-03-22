Senior leader has MCA in semifinals

Lauren Shedleski has more varsity experience than any of Mount Carmel's four senior starters. She was first off the bench in her freshman season, a spot-up shooter with range.
Over the years she evolved into a well-rounded player, making the most significant strides as a rebounder while becoming the Red Tornadoes' career 3-point leader. Recently she was named to the Heartland Athletic Conference-Division II all-star first team.
Shedleski could average more than 10 points per game if the Red Tornadoes needed it, but she's content to find shots as a second option behind all-state post Dani Rae Renno (21 ppg.).
In last week's state quarterfinal win over Holy Cross, Shedleski had six points and 11 rebounds. She started 0-for-5 from the floor, and finished just 2-for-13 with a pair of 3-pointers. She has 40 3s on the season, one off her junior year total.
She made one of the game's biggest plays, however, bolting into the lane to rebound a missed Renno free throw. She quickly passed the ball out of traffic, and Renno went back to the line with the score tied at 47 and 29 seconds to play.
"I've watched Dani shoot a lot of free throws, so I knew that if she was going to miss it was going to come off straight," Shedleski said. "I had their girl in the right position, and pulled it down and made the play."
Renno made both foul shots, and, after a Holy Cross turnover, Mount Carmel senior Lauren Ayres added another free throw for the winning margin, 50-47. They gave the Red Tornadoes' senior class, which includes Caroline Fletcher and sisters Maggie and Molly McCracken a 4-3 record in state tournament games.
"When you're not knocking down every single shot, you have to find any way that you can help your team get through," Shedleski said. "I knew in that moment I had to pull that (rebound) down or else our season could have been in danger."
"She's just a gamer," Mount Carmel coach Lisa Varano said of Shedleski. "She's disciplined enough that she knows she's going to contribute in some way when she's on the court. If it's not scoring, she's going to go grab rebounds or she's going to do something to keep the team up."
Mount Carmel (17-5) plays at District 11 champion Mahanoy Area (20-4) today with a berth in the Class 2A state championship game at stake. Tip is set for 7 p.m. The Red Tornadoes beat the Golden Bears in Mahanoy City, 68-38, in the season's second game (Jan. 9).
Mahanoy Area typically starts three seniors, including scoring leader Claudia Clark (17.8 ppg.). She and juniors Allyson Babinsky and Haley Moss have combined to make 121 3-pointer this season.