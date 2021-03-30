KULPMONT — It had been 675 days since the Mount Carmel baseball team hit the diamond together, but the Red Tornadoes looked in midseason form in their season opener on Monday, consistently putting hard-hit balls in play, and showcasing flawless defense en route to a 10-0 mercy-rule win over Shamokin in six innings.
Damon Dowkus was the star of the show for the Red Tornadoes (1-0), striking out 13 of the 20 batters he faced, and permitting just two Shamokin (0-1) baserunners in his complete-game shutout.
Despite going deep into a lot of counts, the Mount Carmel senior hurler needed just 75 pitches to get the job done.
“He didn’t allow a baserunner until the fourth inning,” Mount Carmel coach Brenton Eades said of Dowkus. “It’s easy to throw strikes when you know your defense is going to play like they did today behind him. If he knows that even if Shamokin hits the ball and his defense will still make the plays, it takes the pressure off him. He threw a fantastic game. He was done after that (sixth) inning, so I said, ‘Hey, let’s 10-run them, that way we don’t have to worry about anyone else throwing.’
“He just pitched phenomenal. When he was a sophomore, we had (Thomas) Schultz, (Tommy) Reisinger and (Anthony) Stutzcavage, so (Dowkus) didn’t see any innings. For a kid who doesn’t have that much experience on the mound to go out there, throw strikes and be effective, it was a good sign. I’m beyond ecstatic.”
Dowkus retired each of the first 10 batters he faced before allowing a walk to Matt Long. The no-hitter remained intact until Shamokin’s Hayden Kramer led off the sixth inning with a single that leaked into right field. The Indians were unable to advance a runner into scoring possession the entire afternoon.
“I didn’t hear anything until the last inning when I was about to go back out there, and a couple of guys said, ‘Yo, you have a no-hitter going,’” Dowkus said. “But what are you going to do, I gave up one hit. I can’t complain. I knew about it the whole time, but it didn’t really play a role in my pitching. I was just trying to throw as many strikes as I could.
“It was just great to get back out on the field. This is our first time being on our field this year. It’s great to play again after missing my whole junior year. It’s just nice to be out on the field again. It’s nice to be throwing a ball, it’s nice to be hitting, everything is just so nice. It’s a great opportunity.
After getting unlucky with the placement of their batted balls early on, the Red Tornadoes scratched across a pair of runs in the bottom of the third when cleanup-hitter Reed Witkoski cracked a two-run double up the middle with two outs to plate Julien Stellar and Dowkus.
The bats really woke up for Mount Carmel when shortstop Casen Sandri led off the fifth inning by jumping on the first pitch he sway with a home run over the center field wall.
“The way he approaches at-bats is next-level stuff,” Eades said of Sandri. “He knows what he’s looking to do on every single pitch. He knows when he’s looking to swing for the fence and he knows when he’s going for a nice contact swing. He’s just an extremely smart baseball player. He led off the game by hitting that first one on the button and it was just right at the kid. On the second one, he had a hard-hit groundball to shortstop. He can swing the bat. His at-bats and his hitting ability are collegiate-level stuff right now.”
Following the long ball, each of the next five Red Tornadoes reached base safely, forcing Long out of the game in his tough relief performance.
Thanks to additional runs batted in by Witkoski, Colin Lokitis and Trevor McDonald and the third of Shamokin’s five errors, Mount Carmel posted a five-spot by the time the frame was over.
“We’re young, but we’re going to learn from our mistakes,” Shamokin skipper Jason Mowery said. “It’s not just about wins and losses, it’s about improving game-by-game. We have five freshmen and now we’re down to one senior. There’s not one kid with varsity experience. We’re just happy we’re on the field and playing baseball. There were some balls that were smoked, and we made the plays. There were still some slip-ups that we have to work on, but again, they’re young. We’ll come back out tomorrow and practice just as hard like were prepping for our first game again.”
MOUNT CARMEL 10, SHAMOKIN 0 (6 inn.)
Shamokin`000`000 — 0 1 5
Mt. Carmel`002`053 — 10 9 0
Hunter Bates, Matt Long (3), Tyler Whary (5) and Hunter Rodman. Damon Dowkus and Gavin Lasko.
WP: Dowkus (1-0). LP: Long (0-1).
Mount Carmel — Reed Witkoski 2-f0r-3, 2 doubles, 2 runs, 3 RBIs; Trevor McDonald 2-for-4, RBI; Casen Sandri 1-3, HR (5th, solo), home run, run, RBI; Julien Stellar 1-for-3, double, 3 runs; Dowkus 1-for-3, 3 runs.