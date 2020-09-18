The Daily Item
SUNBURY — Five Shikellamy seniors provided the scoring in the Braves’ 3-0 win over Milton in Heartland Athletic Conference-Division I field hockey Thursday.
Olivia Cimino and Julia Boyle scored goals just less than a minute apart in the third quarter to break a scoreless duel. Luxi Walz assisted Boyle’s goal. Shikellamy (2-0-1) tacked on its third goal with just 38 seconds to play, Hanna Fausey scoring with help from Emily Wetzel.
Black Panthers senior Larissa Shearer kept the Braves off the scoreboard for the game’s opening 36 minutes. The four-year goalie faced 25 total shots and was credited with 21 saves for Milton (0-2), recording the 1,000th save of her career at the 3:47 mark of the third quarter. She finished the game with 1,006 career saves.
Shikellamy 3, Milton 0
Third quarter
S-Olivia Cimino, 9:00; S-Julia Boyle (Luxi Walz), 8:02.
Fourth quarter
S-Hanna Fausey (Emily Wetzel), 0:38.
Shots: S 25-4. Corners: S 10-4. Saves: Milton 21 (Larissa Shearer); Shikellamy 5 (Reagan Wiest).
n Selinsgrove 9, Danville 0
DANVILLE — Hannah Day scored two goals, while Sydney Schmouder, Hannah Smullen and Leah Toskey each had a goal and an assist in Selinsgrove’s HAC-I win.
The Seals (3-0) led 5-0 at halftime with Rachel Martin and Olivia Reichley adding goals along with Day, Schmouder and Toskey.
Selinsgrove 9, Danville 0
First quarter
S-Leah Toskey (Sydney Schmouder), 11:14; S-Schmouder, 6:30.
Second quarter
S-Olivia Reichley (Hailey Bingaman), 9:30; S-Hannah Day, 7:10; S-Rachel Martin (Hannah Smullen), 4:19.
Third quarter
S-Day (Smullen), 11:38; S-Ali Bucher, 3:35.
Fourth quarter
S- Emmy Fry, 4:01; S-Lexi Freed (Toskey), 2:37.
Shots: S 25-0. Corners: S 15-1. Saves: Selinsgrove 0 (Riley Batdorf, Lonna Temple); Danville 12 (Kaitlyn Gabel).
n Mifflinburg 3,
Southern Columbia 0
CATAWISSA — Sara Harter, Chloe Hanselman and Brooke Catherman each scored for the Wildcats in their HAC-I win.
Jaden Keister had 11 saves for the shutout.
Mifflinburg 3,
Southern Columbia 0
Goals
Mifflinburg — Sara Harter, Chloe Hanselman, Brooke Catherman.
Shots: M, 23-13. Corners: M, 10-5. Saves: Mifflinburg 11 (Jaden Keister); Southern Columbia 20.