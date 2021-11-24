Over the last four years, members of the Class of 2022 have helped turn Southern Columbia into a girls soccer powerhouse.
The Tigers won their second consecutive state title on Saturday, which was their third in four years.
“The mentality — we’re turning into football — is Hershey is the final place, and if we’re not there, we didn’t do anything this season,” Southern Columbia goalkeeper Mackenzie Palacz said. “We were so motivated to go back-to-back and make some history.”
Those seniors put in a lot of time and work to reach the heights they were able to as a program.
“We work really hard, and we’re super dedicated,” senior Riley Reed said. “All summer, through the fall, in the winter we play indoor, we’re dedicated. We have a great team dynamic and family dynamic. That’s what propels us here.”
The Tigers had 11 seniors on the roster this year, so next year’s team will certainly look different as Southern Columbia goes for its third straight title.
“Next year is going to be difficult because we do lose all those seniors,” said junior Loren Gehret, the 2020 Daily Item Girls Soccer Player of the Year. “If we work hard — 10 times harder than we have the last two years — I think we’ll be back.”
Gehret, classmates Sophie Shadle and Emma Genners, and sophomore Peyton Wisloski each played in all of the Tigers’ games this season. Several other players who return also got on the field in the state final.
“It’s great experience,” Gehret said. “It was definitely a lot of pressure on them, and I give them all props. Coming into a state game, I don’t know if I could do it. It’s scary, especially if you’re not used to playing varsity. Every single person who stepped on the field left it all out there, and played amazing.”
The experience of being there for the road to the state title and competing in practice is an important one for the returners, even those who didn’t see the field much. That’s a lesson this year’s Southern Columbia seniors learned when they were freshmen, and only a handful played significant minutes on the 2018 title team.
“As freshmen, we were there for the ride,” senior Evelyn Cook said. “Not a lot of us even stepped foot on the field. Now as seniors, we really felt the importance of the atmosphere of the team and the people on the sidelines.
“When you’re that young, you don’t realize how important that role is.”
Seeing the work they put in to achieve their goals is something the seniors hope made an impression on the Tigers who will be returning.
“I just they hope they know that hard work really does pay off, and to never give up,” senior Cassidy Savitski said. “Last year, we came in on the bottom and ended on the top. This year, we weren’t at the top, but we were defending state champs and now we’re on the top again.
“No matter the circumstances there’s always a chance if you work hard. ... and surprising people. That’s what they need to do next year. There are so many talented girls on our team and so many coming in. I have full faith they’re going to carry on the tradition of state champions.”
Shadle said that lesson was absorbed.
“They showed us just to never stop,” she said. “We can always find a way to push through.”