COAL TOWNSHIP — Shamokin turned to its senior trio late in the opening half and again in the third quarter on its way to a Heartland Athletic Conference-Division I win over Shikellamy on Friday.
Joe Masser had a double-double, Mason Filarski scored 18 points, and Matt Schiccatano collected nine points and 10 rebounds as Shamokin rode its veterans to a 66-50 victory at The Purple Palace.
Davis Marshall topped the visiting Braves (2-4, 0-3) with 14 points, while Jake Hernandez’s double-double featured 10 points and 12 rebounds.
“When you go in at halftime and you feel you’re not playing as well as you’re capable of playing, it really makes a difference,” Shamokin coach Chris Zimmerman said of having his senior trio. “It makes your job real easy when they’re very coachable and they’re the ones saying, ‘Hey, it’s on me and I didn’t do this or I didn’t do that.’
“When you can get on your three leaders and they’re stepping up and taking responsibility ‘cause they know. They don’t want to have any setbacks.”
With Filarski sandwiching a short runner and a catch-and-shoot 3-pointer around Marshall’s bucket at the rim late in the second quarter, the host Indians (5-1, 3-0) took a 25-19 advantage into halftime.
Although Nate Luciano made a bucket to start the third that sliced Shikellamy’s deficit to four, subsequent Shamokin bursts of 8-0, 7-0 and 6-0 added up to a 21-4 run that had the Indians sitting on a 46-25 cushion late in the third quarter.
Shamokin’s pressure also played a role in the Indians finding a favorable pace.
Masser scored eight of his game-high 22 points — and a number of his 15 rebounds — during that decisive stretch. Filarski chipped in with nine points.
“The first half I was second-guessing myself and I wasn’t focused,” Masser said. “I was thinking if I wanted to pass it or shoot it and I was too indecisive. In the second half, I just cleared my mind and played basketball.”
Schiccatano also set up a Masser jumper with a slick pass, and his screen high on the left wing created a giant lane to the hoop that Filarski promptly filled.
“Shamokin’s a good team,” Shikellamy coch Bill Zeigler said. “I’m sure when it’s all said and done, Filarski and Masser will both be close to 1,000 — if not over 1,000 (career) points — and Schiccatano’s just a phenomenal athlete.
“You put those three on the court for a basketball team, they’re a pretty tough team. They have a lot of experience and they played in the state playoffs last year and I have a lot of guys who played a lot of JV last year. Our youth and inexperience showed at times, especially when the going got tough. We have to get better.”
Shikellamy clawed within 14 points with just over two minutes to play, but Zeigler’s Braves were unable to cut into the Indians’ substantial lead.
“This wasn’t a pretty game, but there were stretches when we grinded it out,” Zimmerman said. “Not having a lot of practice time and the practice time we did have, one day coming off a physical game on Wednesday, I was proud of our guys.
“We’re OK with playing ugly sometimes. At the end of the year, you don’t talk about ugly wins. … We’ve got good kids, they play hard and they have a lot of goals.”
SHAMOKIN 66, SHIKELLAMY 50
Shikellamy (2-4, 0-3) 50
Davis Marshall 6 0-0 14; John Peifer 2 1-2 5; Brayden Long 3 0-0 8; Nate Luciano 3 1-2 7; Jake Hernandez 5 0-0 10; Dylan Stevens 1 0-0 2; Chad Blasius 0 2-2 2; Mason Deitrich 1 0-0 2. Totals 21 4-6 50.
3-point goals: Marshall 2, Long 2.
Did not score: Nate Minnier, Carson Bowman, Jarod VanKirk.
Shamokin (5-1, 3-0) 66
Joe Masser 11 0-1 22; Matt Schiccatano 3 3-4 9; Mason Filarski 7 2-2 18; Colin Seedor 1 0-0 2; Brent Reed 3 0-0 7; Aaron Frasch 3 0-0 8. Totals 28 5-7 66.
3-point goals: Filarski 2, Reed, Frasch 2.
Did not score: Joey Tarr, Cameron Annis.
Score by quarters
Shikellamy 11 8 10 21 — 50
Shamokin 14 11 21 20 — 66