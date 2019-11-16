LEWISBURG — With momentum on their side after doubling-up Patriot League rival Lehigh, the Bucknell Bison aim to send their senior class out a winner in the final home game of the 2019 season.
Bucknell (2-7 overall, 2-2 Patriot League) marks Senior Day today with a 1 p.m. kickoff against Georgetown. The Bison will honor two fifth-year players and 19 other seniors before battling the Hoyas.
“The first thing you appreciate and note with the group is that they embraced the changes a new coaching staff brought in and implemented, from workouts to expectations,” said Bucknell first-year coach Dave Cecchini. “It’s a testament that they’ve endured that and then bought into the program.”
One of the Bucknell fifth-year seniors being honored, Alex Pechin, has compiled quite the collegiate career. He leads the team in game appearances with 44, and leads NCAA Division-I FCS in punting average (47.9 yards) and career punting average (44.5). Professional scouts from the National and Canadian Football Leagues have attended Bison games this season.
“It (professional football) was something that I thought was never within my reach until about two years ago,” Pechin said. “My career at Bucknell has been an amazing experience. These are the best people I’ve been around — the staff, the players. I’ll never forget these guys.”
It’s not unusal for teams to find their leaders on offense or defense, but the special teams?
“Of all of the schools I’ve been a part of, I’ve never seen a punter who is so talented and such a leader,” Cecchini said. “His major impact (on the field) is the field position game. He’s not only a team captain, but a two-year team captain. That’s just so rare.”
Pechin’s season has been varied. He’s handled punting chores, served as the placekicker, recorded a carry and attempted a pass. He also got firsthand experience using his sports psychology major and applying it during a game Saturday as senior walk-on Tyler Keiser played his first varsity football action in four years.
“After his first kickoff went out of bounds, he was pretty upset about it,” Pechin said. “I just told him, ‘Imagine doing that your freshman year at Army in front of 30,000 people.’ He realized it wasn’t too bad then.”
Bucknell will be pitted against a Georgetown squad that boasts a stingy, physical defense such as the Bison displayed when they held Lehigh to minus-6 yards rushing by generating 11 tackles for loss and seven sacks.
“(The Hoyas’) three losses in league play have come by 15 points,” Cecchini said.