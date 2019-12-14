As a relative newcomer to the staff of Shamokin’s revived school paper, sports editor Joe Masser devotes much of his allotted space to writing about what his fellow student-athletes achieve.
The multi-talented senior might need to begin saving space for a topic he knows well.
While Masser may be reluctant to write about himself, his start to the boys basketball season may leave him no choice.
Masser recorded double-doubles in each game so far, as the Indians have gotten off to a 3-0 start.
“I’ve been really aggressive and focused more on defensive rebounding the basketball, because once I do all that stuff I just want to push the ball in transition and find open shooters,” Masser said. “My shot’s been a little off, but that’s going to start falling.
“And it’s just been helping the team, because once I get going everybody else starts to get going and the energy’s there. … Everybody’s just playing for each other.”
Well, success on local basketball courts, along with the lofty GPA (95%) he carries, is why Masser is the latest to land The Daily Item’s Scholar Athlete of the Week award sponsored by SUN Orthopaedics of Evangelical, as well as PPL Electric Utilities.
The award honors local student-athletes who thrive in the classroom, in the community and on Susquehanna Valley playing fields.
Masser’s early play has allowed others to settle into expanded on-court roles.
A sense of urgency is driving Masser this season.
“You’re not going to get these days back. It goes fast,” Masser said. “I just want the younger guys to know, too, because I’m already a senior. I want to win now because I won’t have next year or the following year. So, I kind of approach every single practice and every single game like this is it and this might be the last time I step on the court.”
Masser was averaging 18.3 points and 12.7 boards per game, entering Friday’s contest against Central Mountain.
“He’s very important to our team,” Shamokin coach Chris Zimmerman said. “I think the kids kind of feed off of him, his athleticism on the defensive end and on the glass in particular.
“He does a good job getting the ball off the rim, pushing it up the floor and it leads to some baskets in transition for us.”
Masser came into the season hoping to add a few more elements to a multi-dimensional game that allows him to succeed on the perimeter and in the paint.
“I wanted to be more aggressive this year and get to the basket, but I also worked on my shot so I could develop a 3-point shot,” Masser said. “If I can do that and start hitting 3-pointers, teams are going to have to come out on me and I’ll just blow by them. If I don’t have the drive, I’m going to kick it out to someone and they’re going to hit shots.
“I just wanted to lead more, be more of a leader, a vocal leader, too.”
Masser spent the fall playing cornerback and wide receiver for Henry Hynoski’s football squad. Quite well, too, as the HAC-I coaches tagged Masser a first-team all-star for his efforts on both sides of the ball.
On offense, Masser hauled in 29 passes for 542 yards and six touchdowns. Defensively, Masser swiped six passes — including one that resulted in a score — forced two fumbles and recovered two fumbles.
“His athleticism is definitely the strong point while seeing how he excels in basketball, football and track,” Zimmerman said. “It just jumps out at you.”
Masser’s efforts in Shamokin’s classrooms also have been impressive, as he’ll walk at graduation having completed a number of Advanced Placement and Honors courses. This year, however, he’s trying to take advantage of the recently implemented career pathways program, one that’s giving him the chance to focus on his future.
Since he’s leaning toward a career in accounting, Masser’s schedule features business-oriented classes such as entrepreneurship, accounting and computer science, along with a probabilities and statistics course.
While Masser decided to join the Future Business Leaders of America and Ski Club earlier this year, his hectic schedule doesn’t allow him time for pursuits outside of school. Especially since he’s taking another class, one that’s giving him the opportunity to cover sports and write for his high school newspaper.
“We’re always working in that class,” said Masser, whose first piece in ‘The Signal’ was coverage of the Indians’ loss to rival Mount Carmel in the annual Coal Bucket Game. “It’s really fun. I with they had it all four years, but they just started it this year.”
Masser had to mention his own accomplishments in his initial piece, but he’s more comfortable writing about others. In time, however, he may have to write even more about himself or any number of his teammates — particularly if Masser achieves some of the goals he’s set, such as reaching 1,000 career points and averaging a double-double.
Reaching team goals such as winning a District 4 Class 4A title and returning to states are right up there. So is claiming a Heartland Conference postseason crown.
If Masser and the Indians succeed that would make for a quality story written by someone closely working Shamokin’s basketball beat — some guy named Masser.