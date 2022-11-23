Security and police break up a scuffle between players from Michigan and Michigan State football teams in the Michigan Stadium tunnel after an NCAA college football game on Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022 in Ann Arbor, Mich. Michigan State President Samuel Stanley has apologized and says the actions of the football players who were involved in a postgame melee with Michigan players are “unacceptable.” He also says the players involved would be held responsible by coach Mel Tucker.