Seven Penn State football players received recognition from the Big Ten on Wednesday for their play this year on offense.
Penn State redshirt sophomore wide receiver KJ Hamler was named a second-team All Big-Ten selection by league coaches and media. Hamler leads Penn State in receptions (54), receiving yards (858) and touchdowns (eight) this season.
Sophomore tight end Pat Freiermuth (468 yards and seven touchdowns) and senior offensive lineman Steven Gonzalez joined Hamler as second-team All Big-Ten selections by league coaches and media.
Redshirt sophomore Journey Brown (688 yards and 10 touchdowns) was selected as honorable mention by media.
Redshirt sophomore quarterback Sean Clifford (2,521 yards passing, 22 touchdowns and six interceptions) and redshirt junior offensive linemen Michal Menet and Will Fries earned distinction as honorable mention selections by league coaches and media.
Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields was honored Wednesday as the Big Ten offensive player of the year.
Fields won in voting of coaches and media.
Fields also was voted quarterback of the year after leading the Buckeyes to a perfect regular season. Other offensive honors: Purdue receiver David Bell, freshman of the year; Minnesota’s Rashod Bateman, receiver of the year; Wisconsin’s Jonathan Taylor, running back of the year; Purdue’s Brycen Hopkins, tight end of the year; and Iowa’s Tristan Wirfs, offensive lineman of the year.
Ohio State had three players on the media’s all-conference first team on offense. Joining Fields were running back J.K. Dobbins and offensive lineman Wyatt Davis. The coaches’ first team had Fields, Dobbins and offensive lineman Jonah Jackson from the Buckeyes. Taylor was a unanimous pick on the media’s first team.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.