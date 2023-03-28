COAL TOWNSHIP — Taylor Treas and Allison Minnier each knocked in four runs as Shikellamy outlasted Shamokin, 15-11, in the opener for both teams on Tuesday.
The game was knotted at 8-8 entering the seventh inning when the Braves plated seven runs to give first-year coach Matt Slivinski a win in his first game.
Gwen Wiest singled and was sacrificed to second by Shanna Kimball to open the top of the seventh. Ella Oakes broke the tie with an RBI double. After the second out of the inning, Oakes scored an error. After a walk to Syndey Sinko, Treas, who finished 5-for-5, singled home a run for an 11-8 advantage. An Amelia Wary single loaded the bases, before Minnier cleared them with a double to give Shikellamy a 14-8 lead.
Gwen Wiest capped the scoring with an RBI single in her second at-bat of the inning.
Shamokin (0-1) tried to rally in the bottom of the seventh. Three straight singles loaded the bases with no out, and all three runners scored — one on a passed ball, and two on error — to cut the lead to 15-11. After a hit by pitch put runners on first and second with one, freshman Kianah Lenner came on in relief to nap a pop out and a strikeout to end the game, and pick up her first varsity save.
Nina Wilk knocked had four hits and knocked in three runs to lead the Shamokin offensive attack, while Kennedy Petrovich, and freshmen Ava Hughes and Ava Bonshock each knocked in two runs for the Indians.
Shikellamy 15, Shamokin 11
Shikellamy;003;113;7 — 15-18-4
Shamokin;020;411;3 — 11-11-2
Taylor Treas, Shanna Kimball (4), Kianah Lenner (7) and Reagan Wiest. Emma Kurtz and Ava Hughes.
WP: Kimball; LP: Kurtz.
Shikellamy: Emma Oakes, 1-for-3, double, run, RBI; Brooke Balestrini, 2-for-5, run, double, 3 RBIs; Reagan Wiest, 1-for-4, 2 runs; Sydney Sinko 2-for-3, 3 runs; Treas, 5-for-5, run, 4 RBIs; Amelia Wary, 2-for-5, run; Allison Minnier 1-for-5, double, 4 RBIs; Gwen Wiest 3-for-5, double, 2 runs, RBI; Lenner, 1-for-1, 2 runs.
Shamokin: Kennedy Petrovich, 1-for-5, double, run, 2 RBIs; Hughes, 1-for-5, 2 RBIs; Gabby Parks, 2 runs; Autumn Kehler, 2-for-4, 3 runs; Nina Wilk 4-for-4, double, 2 runs, 3 RBIs; Ava Bonshock 2-for-4, 2 runs, 2 RBIs.