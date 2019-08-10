The Daily Item
SELINSGROVE — Seven distinguished alumni will be inducted into the Susquehanna University Athletics Hall of Fame as part of the 52nd class on Oct. 25.
The newest members are Dr. Michael Cordas, Bobby Eppleman, Lindsey Jankiewicz Breiner, Devin Lessard, Don McLoughlin, Chris Price and Cara Swerdlow.
“This is an outstanding Hall of Fame class. Their accomplishments have earned them this great honor,” said SU Hall of Famer Denny Bowers, baseball coach and Hall of Fame selection committee member.
The seven will be honored with a Hall of Fame banquet dinner at the Evert Dining Room in the Degenstein Campus Center on the Susquehanna campus before being recognized at halftime of the Homecoming game against Ursinus College on Oct. 26.
Cordas is being recognized for his 13 years of service to Susquehanna athletics from 1976 to 1989 as the school’s medical director and team physician. This will be Cordas’ second Hall of Fame induction as he was inducted into the Pennsylvania Athletic Trainers Society Hall of Fame in 2003.
Eppleman starred for Susquehanna on the gridiron and as a field athlete on the track and field team. As punter/kicker, he helped the Crusaders to the 2009 Liberty League championship title and was named the 2009 Liberty special teams player of the year. He also picked up three Landmark Conference athlete of the year awards in track and field as he was named the 2007-08 indoor rookie of the year, the 2009-10 indoor field athlete of the year, and the 2008 outdoor rookie of the year.
Jankiewicz Breiner was a standout on the volleyball court and in the pool. She graduated as the school and Landmark Conference record holder in kills with 1,757, ending her career as a three-time All-Landmark first-team selection and being named the 2010 Landmark player of the year. As a backstroker, Jankiewicz Breiner was a three-time All-Landmark performer in the 100 backstroke, winning the event at the 2009 Landmark Conference Championships.
Lessard became Susquehanna’s first-ever All-American in swimming when she finished fifth in the 200 butterfly at the 2013 NCAA Division III Swimming and Diving Championships. Lessard was the Landmark Conference Women’s swimmer of the year in her final two years as well as the 2009-10 Landmark women’s rookie of the year. She holds four school records, two Landmark Conference marks and the Landmark championship meet record in the 200 fly.
McLoughlin was a 6-foot-8 center for the Susquehanna men’s basketball team. He helped lead the team to back-to-back Middle Atlantic Conference Northwest Section titles as a junior and senior. He averaged a team-best 7.9 rebounds and third-best 13.3 points in his final season, landing him on the MAC first team. McLoughlin ended his career with 1,121 points.
Price is a first-ballot inductee. He was named a D3baseball.com All-America first team selection in 2008 at catcher after hitting .469 (a Landmark Conference season record) with 69 hits, 46 RBI, 44 runs, 14 doubles, nine home runs, and two triples. Price currently holds the school records in hits (213), RBI (158), runs (127), and home runs (20). He also garnered two All-Landmark awards, including a first team nod in 2008.
Swerdlow dominated the pitching circle for Susquehanna for four years. She still remains SU’s career record holder in strikeouts (593), innings pitched (508.2), wins (52) and shutouts (19). Named to the 2011 National Fastpitch Coaches Association (NFCA) All-East Region first team, Swerdlow was voted the Landmark Conference co-pitcher of the year the same year after posting a 15-4 record with two no-hitters.