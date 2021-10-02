EAGLES MERE — Warrior Run sophomore Hannah Rabb and East Juniata senior Tanner Barth repeated as District 4 individual golf champions Saturday, but they had very different routes over the last year to get there.
Following a dominant performance in the team tournament Thursday, Lewisburg took the top three spots in the individual tournament as seven Valley golfers qualified for the state tournament out of District 4.
Since Rabb won the 2020 District 4 Class 2A girls title as a freshman, she changed her swing with a new personal coach and won an age group world title.
Barth, meanwhile, broke his leg in a summer league basketball game and missed most of the season before playing just enough matches to qualify for Class 3A boys districts.
One thing they had in common is both earned gold medals for the second straight year.
Lewisburg’s trio of Nick Mahoney, Sean Kelly and Will Gronlund took the top three spots in the District 4 Class 2A boys tournament.
“It was amazing,” Lewisburg coach Joe Faust said.
“We took up the whole podium,” Mahoney said. “That was really, really cool to have for Lewisburg golf, especially after Thursday.”
Mahoney shot a 78 to win the title with a two-day title of 157, topping Kelly by four strokes.
“I hit a good amount of fairways,” Mahoney said. “On the back nine, I really turned it on and made some birdies.”
Mahoney birdied three of the final five holes, including his last two, 17 and 18.
“Making a pretty long putt on the 18th green is pretty cool, just to have that as a memory,” Mahoney said.
He was the only golfer in the district to shoot a pair of sub-80 rounds.
“I think that says more about the difficulty of the course than the skill of the field,” Faust said. “The field was good, and Nick rose above.”
Mahoney played Saturday’s round in the same group as Kelly, the defending district champion.
“With it being an individual competition today ... it had a different dynamic,” Mahoney said. “Playing with someone I’ve known for a while and am close with, made it more relaxing.
“We were both rooting for each other.”
Mahoney and Kelly both shot 79s Thursday to tie for second at the midway point, behind only Milton’s Cade Wirnsberger. Kelly shot 82 on Saturday.
Gronlund shot 81 Saturday to finish with a two-day total of 163, one stroke ahead of North Penn-Mansfield’s Andrew Green. Sayre’s Kannon VanDuzer and Wirnsberger also qualified for states.
Wirnsberger shot a 77 on Thursday — the lowest round of the entire tournament — to put himself in a strong position for Saturday. That was a good thing because he shot 89 to claim the final state qualification spot.
“I’m excited; I didn’t know I had it in me,” Wirnsberger said of qualifying for states. “I’m pumped.
“I go out there and try to have fun and do my best. Golf is not something I take super seriously like wrestling. But I survived and got the score I needed.”
Wirnsberger said his expectations were different Saturday than Thursday, which made him a little upset with himself as he was 11-over on the back nine Saturday.
“I was happy with my first nine; I played pretty good,” Wirnsberger said. “The back nine got me. Looking back on the round what saved me was chipping and putting.”
In Class 3A boys, Barth held a seven-shot lead entering play Saturday, so he knew he didn’t have to push it.
“I was just trying to play it safe, play a smart round,” Barth said. “I did that pretty well.”
Barth shot 81 Saturday for a two-day total of 161. He finished 13 shots ahead of Selinsgrove’s Sam Wetmiller, who shot matching 87s to claim the second state qualification spot.
Danville’s Connor Kozick finished third.
When East Juniata started golf practice, Barth said he could only chip and putt, but not take any full swings. He did physical therapy two or three days per week in an attempt to be able to compete at all for the Tigers during his senior year.
“I wasn’t even thinking about districts until two weeks ago, when I realized I could still qualify,” Barth said. “Honestly, I’ve only walked 18 holes five times this year, so I’m still trying to knock some rust off.”
Barth said he was going to play as much golf as he could in the next two weeks in an attempt to be at his best for states.
Rabb, the defending Class 2A girls state runner-up, was a little disappointed with her play Thursday when she was tied for the lowest round with Jersey Shore’s Cailyn Schall at 81.
“It feels pretty good to repeat,” said Rabb, who was celebrating her title by spending time with family at the Bloomsburg Fair. “I was a little nervous after Day 1 because I was tied, but I played better and got it done.”
Rabb shot a 78 Saturday to win the title by 10 strokes over Schall. Loyalsock’s Grace Schaible also qualified for states by placing third.
“I tried to get pars,” Rabb said. “I knew if I played a consistent par game, I would come out on top.”
Rabb parred 12 holes Saturday, and she said she felt confident going into the back nine, knowing she had a five-shot lead over Schall.
Now Rabb has two weeks to get ready for a state title chase.
“I’m going to focus on putting mainly,” she said. “I hit my driver really well today. I didn’t lose any balls, so I’m going to spend more time on my short game, and make sure that’s dialed in.”