HERSHEY — Led by returning state champion Gaige Garcia, seven Valley wrestlers advanced to tomorrow's PIAA Class 2A wrestling quarterfinals on Thursday morning.

Garcia continued his postseason march toward a possible second consecutive state title, improving to 46-0 with a 14 second fall over Bedford's Ashton Dull to reach tomorrow's quarterfinal. Friday, Garcia will meet Jason Sine (35-14) of Notre Dame Green Pond.

The Class 2A quarterfinals are Friday morning. The Class 3A tournament begins this afternoon with five Valley wrestlers, including returning state medalists Cade Balestrini of Shikellamy and state champion Nate Schon of Selinsgrove, on the mat.

Garcia will have four teammates in Friday's quarterfinals and two other Valley wrestlers also advanced with a chance to win gold on Thursday morning.

Other Southern Columbia quarterfinalists are Wes Barnes (152), Gavin Garcia (160), Cade Linn (170) and Lear Quinton (285).

Milton junior Kyler Crawford won his 26th consecutive match, beating McGuffey's Nate Yagle, 9-6. Crawford, now 36-8, meets Reynolds' Kaeden Berger in the quarterfinals.

Line Mountain's Jacob Feese improved 33-10 with an 11-3 major decision over West Perry's Brad Morrison. Feese meets Austin Walley, 41-1, of Ellwood City in the quarterfinals.