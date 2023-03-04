WILLIAMSPORT — For every high school wrestler in Pennsylvania, the ultimate goal is making the trip to the Giant Center to compete in the state tournament.
For 17 Valley wrestlers, that goal became a reality after each state-qualifier finished in the top four of their respective weights during the Class 2A Northeast Regional this weekend at Williamsport High School.
Local wrestlers who punched their ticket to Hershey are Warrior Run’s Tyler Ulrich (127), Reagan Milheim (139), Kaden Milheim (145), Cameron Milheim (152) and Cole Shupp (172), Midd-West’s Matthew Smith (127) and Conner Heckman (133), Lewisburg’s Jace Gessner (114) and Chase Wenrich (160), Milton’s Alex Hoffman (160) and Cale Bastian (189), Meadowbrook Christian’s Max Wirnsberger (121) and Cade Wirnsberger (145), Line Mountain’s Nolan Baumert (127), Southern Columbia’s Mason Barvitskie (139), Mount Carmel’s Ryan Weidner (215) and Mifflinburg’s Emmanuel Ulrich (285).
Of the four finalists, Warriors Run had one champion in Kaden Milheim at 145. In the final, Milheim won a 3-0 decision against Chase Burke (Benton). After a scoreless first period, Milheim earned an escape and takedown to secure his first regional gold medal. Milheim will be making his second consecutive trip to Hershey after finishing in third place last year.
“I was pretty confident going into that (final match),” Milheim said. “My scrambling’s gotten better and better. I just felt I was better in all positions. We wrestled in the beginning of the year and I won 4-2 in that match, so I felt better.”
One match prior to 145, Reagan Milheim fell in 5-1 decision to top-ranked Anthony Evanitsky (Wyoming) in the 139 championship. As a freshman, Milheim will be making his first appearance in the state tournament.
“Honestly, that’s what he expected,” Warrior Run coach Jeremy Betz said. “I think that’s what we expected of him. He scrapped hard in the finals. Evanitsky’s really tough, so Reagan took a lot away from that match and I know it’s gonna help him next week.”
Cameron Milheim will also be joining his two brothers at Hershey after finishing as a runner-up at 152. In a matchup of the top two ranked wrestlers in their weight, Milheim fell to Conner Harer in a 2-1 decision. The match went to overtime, and Harer earned an escape in the second rideout period to take the gold medal. Milheim will be making his second appearance at states in as many years.
Shupp also finished as a runner-up for the Defenders at 172. In the final bout, Shupp took a 15-6 major decision loss to Caden Fink (Montgomery). Before falling in the final, Shupp secured an upset win over Robbie Schneider (Lackawanna Trail) in the semifinals. Schneider was 38-0 before the semifinal match.
“He got tech-falled by him earlier this season, so to get beat by 15 by somebody and then come back and win, he’s a hard-worker and definitely deserves that,” Betz said. “It’s exciting to watch him wrestle and exciting to see him in that moment.”
Tyler Ulrich finished in third after besting Nolan Baumert in a 7-4 decision in the third-place bout.
Samuel Hall (133) and Isaiah Betz (160) ended their seasons at regionals. Hall suffered an injury on Friday and was unable to compete Saturday. Betz lost to Wenrich the consolation semifinals in a 10-3 decision. Betz finished in sixth place.
Both of the state-qualifiers for Lewisburg earned third-place finishes. After each wrestler lost in their respective semifinal matches, Gessner and Wenrich both went 2-0 in the consolation bracket. Gessner and Wenrich will both make their first appearances at states. Gessner qualified for states last season, but he didn’t participate.
“We had an overall good weekend,” said Lewisburg coach Justin Michaels. “We’ll take it. It’s one of those things that you want to get everybody through. The guys battled, overcame some adversity throughout the weekend, but Jace Gessner and Chase Wenrich finding a way to get through and taking third, qualifying for the state tournament.”
One Green Dragon, Landen Wagner, ended his season on Saturday. Wagner started the day with two wins, but lost to Ulrich in the consolation semifinals. Wagner finished fifth at 127.
“A match away from going, but he’s only a freshman, so he got valuable experience and had a great season,” Michaels said. “He’s gonna build off of it, he’s gonna learn from that and get better and make that run next year.”
The Mustangs had one gold medalist in Smith, who defeated David Kennedy (Montoursville) in a 4-2 decision in the final. Smith, a sophomore, will be making his first trip to Hershey after finishing fifth at regionals last season.
“It feels great,” Smith said. “I wish I could’ve made it last year, but we just keep wrestling and improve each year.”
After losing to top-ranked wrestler Jaden Pepe (Wyoming) on Friday, Heckman won both of his matches in the consolation bracket to earn third. The Lock Haven commit will be making his third consecutive trip to the Giant Center.
Another wrestler who will make their first appearance in the state tournament is Hoffman, who finished as a runner-up after losing to Deegan Ross (Lackawanna Trail). Ross is ranked fourth at 160 in the state and boasts a 40-2 record.
Bastian will join Hoffman at Hershey after taking fourth at regionals. Bastian is also a first-time state-qualifier. T
Both Wirnsbergers are though to the state tournament after both finished in third place in their respective brackets. Max Wirnsberger bested Matthew Almedina (Mid Valley) in a 1-0 decision while Cade Wirnsberger defeated Gage Wentzel (Montoursville) in a 4-2 in their respective third-place bouts. Cade will appear at Hershey for the third consecutive year while Max, a freshman, is making his first trip.
Barvitskie will be Southern Columbia’s lone representative at Hershey after finishing in third place at 139. Barvitskie lost to Evanitsky in the semifinals, but won both of his matches in the consolation bracket. As a junior, Barvitskie will wrestle at the Giant Center for the third time in as many years.
“I just need to go and wrestle,” Barvitskie said. “I know the atmosphere of the Giant Center and I’m just ready to go out and wrestle next week.”
In his first-ever appearance at regionals, Weidner, Mount Carmel’s only entrant, came out successful. After losing to eventual region champion Austin Johnson (Muncy) in the semifinals, Weidner won both of his matches in the consolation bracket to earn third at 215.
At heavyweight, Emmanuel Ulrich earned the gold medal after pinning all three of his opponents. In the final bout, Mason Nelson (Canton) was giving Ulrich a competitive match in the first period until Ulrich earned the pin at 2:31. Ulrich was the runner-up at regionals last year and will be making his third consecutive appearance at states. Ulrich qualified for states during his freshman year, but he didn’t participate in the tournament.
“It feels great,” Ulrich said. “I love Hershey. I look forward to it every year. When the winter time comes, I know that Hershey and the Giant Center’s gonna be waiting for me. I look forward to representing my school and PA just as a state and give people a show.”
The state tournament will begin at the Giant Center on Thursday and will run through Saturday.
Class 2A Northeast Regional
At Williamsport High School
Key: Athens, Ath; Berwick, Ber; Benton, Ben; Bloomsburg, Bloom; Blue Ridge, BR; Canton, Can; Central Columbia, CC; Danville, Dan; Elk Lake, EL; Greater Nanticoke, GN; Hanover Area, Han; Honesdale, Hone; Hughesville, Hugh; Lackawanna Trail, LT; Lake Lehman, LL; Lewisburg, Lew; Line Mountain, LM; Loyalsock, Loy; Meadowbrook Christian, Mead; Midd-West, MW; Mid Valley, MV; Mifflinburg, Miff; Milton, Milt; Montgomery, Mon; Montoursville, Mont; Montrose, Montr; Mount Carmel, MC; Muncy, Mun; Scranton Prep, SC; Shamokin, Sham; Southern Columbia, SC; South Williamsport, SW; Sugar Valley Charter, SV; Sullivan County, Sull; Towanda, Tow; Troy, Troy; Tunkhannock, Tunk; Valley View, VV; Warrior Run, WR; Western Wayne, WW; Wyalusing, Wya; Wyoming Area, Wyo.
Team standings: 1. Benton, 122; 2. Montgomery, 114.5; 3. Warrior Run, 107; 4. Montoursville, 93; 5. Lackawanna Trail, 85; 6. Muncy, 70; 7. Wyoming Area, 53; 8. Canton, 50; 9. Honesdale, 45; 9. Line Mountain, 45; 9. Wyalusing, 45; 12. Lewisburg, 43; 13. Midd-West, 41.5; 14. Towanda, 41; 15. Milton, 37; 16. Mifflinburg, 34; 17. Loyalsock, 33; 18. Meadowbrook Christian, 30.5; 19. Sullivan County, 28; 20. Hughesville, 22.5; 21. Southern Columbia, 18; 22. Berwick, 16; 23. Central Columbia, 14; 23. Mount Carmel, 14; 25. Mid Valley, 13; 25. Troy, 13; 27. Bloomsburg, 12; 28. South Williamsport, 10; 29. Athens, 9; 29. Blue Ridge, 9; 31. Montrose, 8; 32. Lake Lehman, 6; 33. Danville, 4; 34. Scranton Prep, 3; 35. Valley View, 2.
Semifinals
107: Gage Swank, Mun, dec. Manny Stoltzfus, Mon, 3-1; Seth Kolb, Ben, dec. Aristotel Bobotas, Mont, 6-5.
114: Cole Patrick, Wya, dec. Jace Gessner, 10-5; Colton Wade, Sull, maj dec. Chase Shaner, Hugh, 9-0.
121: Brandt Harer, Mon, maj. dec. Max Wirnsberger, Mead, 19-6; Branden Wentzel, Mont, dec. Matthew Almedina, MV, 3-1.
127: Matthew Smith, MW, dec. Nolan Baumert, LM, 4-3; David Kennedy pinned Tyler Ulrich, 3:25.
133: Jaden Pepe, Wyo, dec. Conner Heckman, MW, 10-4; Scott Johnson, Mun, dec. Caiden Puderbach, Hugh, 13-6.
139: Anthony Evanitsky dec. Mason Barvitskie, 4-2; Reagan Milheim, WR, dec. Riley Vanderpool, Tow, 8-1.
145: Kaden Milheim, WR, dec. Gage Wentzel, 5-2; Chase Burke, Ben, dec. Cade Wirnsberger, Mead, 3-1.
152: Conner Harer, Mont, pinned Mason Avery, Hone, 0:47; Cameron Milheim, WR, pinned Dalton Schadel, LM, 3:17.
160: Alex Hoffman, Milt, dec. Coy Bryson, 3-1; Keegan Ross, LT, pinned Chase Wenrich, Lew, 3:07.
172: Cole Shupp, WR, dec. Robbie Schneider, LT, 9-4; Caden Finck, Mont, dec. Mason Hagley, 3-1.
189: Paul Renner, Hone, pinned Kaden Rodarmel, Loy, 1:05; Jacob Bobersky, Ben, dec. Cale Bastian, Milt, 3-2.
215: Austin Johnson, Muncy, pinned Ryan Weidner, MC, 2:26; Seth Ross, LT, pinned Cole Yonkin, Mont, 1:01.
285: Emmanuel Ulrich, Miff, pinned Carter Secora, Loy, 1:03; Mason Nelson, Can, pinned Joshua Nittinger, Ath, 5:03.
Consolation preliminaries
107: Lexi Schechterly, LL, dec. Brice Woodruff, BR, 7-0; Lyle Vermilya, Can, dec. Ty Locke, Milt, 5-2; 114: Justin Scanlon, Hone, pinned Taylor Daniels, Tunk, 4:30; Carden Wagner, Mon, pinned Konner Kerr, Troy, 3:32; 121: C.J. Carr, Wya, maj. dec. L.J. Morgan, LL, 13-0; Ben Straub, Miff, dec. Cohen Landis, Can, 3-2; 127: Dylan Geertgens, Montr, maj. dec. Landon Morcom, WW, 11-2; Landen Wagner, Lew, maj. dec. Kruz McCusker, Sull, 11-1; 133: Rylee Sluyter, Tow, forfeit Samuel Hall, WR; Dylan Granahan, Ben, tech. fall Braden McLaughlin, Hone, 4:55; 139: Charley Paige, MW, dec. Richard Leslie, VV, 4-3; Ethan Kolb, Ben, maj. dec. Paxton Derr, 13-2; 145: Joey Giannetti, Hone, pinned Isaac Ryon, LT; Lane Schadel, LM, maj. dec. Chase Pensyl, Sham, 15-1; 152: Max Bluhm, LT, pinned James Minkowski, LL, 3:34; Braden Vincenzes, Loy, dec. Hudson Ward, Can, 5-4; 160: Isaiah Betz, WR, dec. Kohen Shingara, LM, 7-2; Evan Brokenshire, Ben, maj. dec. Cole Stauffer, Tunk, 10-1; 172: Greyson Shaud, CC, pinned Aaron Johnson, Dan; Riley Parker, Can, pinned John Acker, Montr, 1:59; 189: Sawyer Robinson, Tow, dec. Jude Bremigen, SC, 5-2; Nick Wharton, Bloom, forfeit John Tyler, EL; 215: Mason Woodward, Troy, pinned Kyle Stahl, SV; Ryan Casella, SW, pinned Louis Paris, SP, 0:53; 285: Bruce Hartman, Ber, pinned Alexander Hurtak, Montr, 1:58; Andrew Wolfe, Ben, pinned Andy Vanderpool, Tow, 2:21.
Consolation quarterfinals
107: Vermilya dec. Derek Warman, 7-0; Schechterly maj. dec. Carmen Malt, Ber, 16-2; 114: Scanlon pinned Connor Novakowski, Wyo, 2:37; Wagner maj. dec. Brayden Clarke, LT, 14-6; 121: C.J. Carr pinned Anthony Kalapach, Ber, 1:37; Straub dec. Josh Young, Hone, 7-2; 127: Geertegens pinned Kyle Winter, Ber, 1:29; Wagner dec. David Grezenda, VV, 4-2; 133: Jackson Baby pinned Sluyter, 1:45; Granahan pinned Liam Farley, WW, 4:21; 139: Ethan Lee, LT, maj. dec. Paige, 9-1; Kolb dec. T.J. Martin, Hone, 1-0; 145: Kendall Heck, Wyo, pinned Giannetti, 2:17; Schadel maj. dec. Jake Leslie, WW, 12-4; 152: Bluhm maj. dec. Nicolas Arcadipane, WW, 10-1; Ayden Hunsinger, Wya, dec. Vincenzes, 3-2; 160: Betz dec. Bennett Fritz, Hone, 10-3; Brokenshire dec. John Guerriero, Ber, 7-6; 172: Shaud pinned Joel Landry, Hone, 2:15; Parker pinned Brayden Emel, GN, 2:31; 189: Robinson maj. dec. Beau Ware, LT, 11-2; Wharton dec. Trystan English, Ber; 215: Woodward pinned Liam Carroll, Ber, 2:01; Casella pinned Derrick DeMann, 3:56; 285: Hartman pinned Matthew Becker, Hone, 0:54; Wolfe dec. Jonah Houser, LT, 3-1.
Consolation semifinals
107: Stoltzfus dec. Vermilya, 6-3; Bobotas maj. dec. Schechterly, 16-2; 114: Shaner pinned Scanlon, 0:38; Gessner dec. Wagner, 12-8; 121: Wirnsberger dec. Carr, 3-1; Almedina maj. dec. Straub, 15-1; 127: Baumert maj. dec. Geertgens, 10-0; Ulrich dec. Wagner, 8-2; 133: Heckman dec. Many, 4-0; Granahan dec. Puderbach, 7-1; 139: Barvitskie pinned Lee, 0:30; Kolb dec. Vanderpool, 6-3; 145: Wentzel pinned Heck, 3:45; Wirnsberger maj. dec. Schadel, 13-1; 152: Bluhm dec. Avery, 2-0; Hunsinger dec. Schadel, 5-3; 160: Henrich dec. Betz, 10-3; Brokenshire dec. Bryson, 5-4; 172: Schneider dec. Shaud, 7-1; Higley dec. Parker, 3-1; 189: Rodarmel dec. Robinson, 6-3; Bastian dec. Wharton, 2-1; 215: Weidner dec. Woodward, 10-5; Yonkin def. Casella, 7-0; 285: Hartman pinned Secora, 1:11; Wolfe pinned Nittenger, 2:10.
5th place matches
107: Vermilya forfeit Schechterly; 114: Wagner pinned Scanlon, 0:54; 121: Carr maj. dec. Straub, 11-2; 127: Wagner dec. Geertgens, 4-3; 133: Maby dec. Puderbach, 4-2; 139: Lee forfeit Vanderpool; 145: Schadel pinned Heck; 152: Schadel dec. Avery, 5-3; 160: Bryson forfeit Betz; 172: Shaud pinned Parker, 1:31; 189: Wharton maj. dec. Robinson, 9-1; 215: Woodward forfeit Casella; 285: Secora pinned Nittenger, 3:41.
Consolation finals
(Both advance to states)
107: Bobotas dec. Stoltzfus, 5-2; 114: Gessner dec. Shaner, 6-4; 121: Wirnsberger dec. Almedina, 1-0; 127: Ulrich dec. Baumert, 7-4; 133: Heckman dec. Granahan, 5-1; 139: Barvitskie dec. Kolb, 6-1; 145: Wirnsberger dec. Wentzel, 4-2; 152: Bluhm dec. Hunsinger, 4-0; 160: Wenrich forfeit Brokenshire; 172: Higley forfeit Schneider; 189: Rodarmel pinned Bastian, 3:00; 215: Yonkin dec. Weidner, 5-4; 285: Wolfe pinned Hartman, 1:41.
Championship finals
(Both advance to states)
107: Swank dec. Kolb, 5-3; 114: Wade maj. dec. Patrick, 9-1; 121: Harer maj. dec. Wentzel, 11-1; 127: Smith dec. Kennedy, 4-2; 133: Pepe dec. Johnson, 8-4; 139: Evanitsky dec. Milheim, 5-1; 145: Milheim dec. Burke, 3-0; 152: Harer dec. Milheim, 2-1; 160: Ross dec. Hoffman, 1-0; 172: Finck maj. dec. Shupp, 15-6; 189: Renner dec. Bobersky, 4-3; 215: Johnson pinned Ross, 1:39; 285: Ulrich pinned Nelson, 2:31.