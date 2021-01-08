This year’s Heartland Athletic Conference will look a lot different — in many different senses.
With South Williamsport leaving the league, the HAC is playing with just two divisions this season.
Division I consists of Central Mountain, Danville, Lewisburg, Jersey Shore, Mifflinburg, Montoursville, Selinsgrove, Shamokin and Shikellamy.
Division II consists of Bloomsburg, Central Columbia, Hughesville, Loyalsock, Midd-West, Milton, Mount Carmel, Southern Columbia and Warrior Run.
New divisions are probably the least of the differences in basketball in 2021, though. Every coach expects to play a deeper bench than usual this season for conditioning reasons.
One is the fact after just four practices after a three-week break, players aren’t likely be in basketball shape. Players still have to wear masks when they take the court. Also can’t forget, the schedule is compressed due to the late start even without factoring in winter weather, and other normal issues during a Pennsylvania winter sports season.
“I’m certainly going to play kids in situations that I normally wouldn’t have,” Lewisburg coach Matt Salsman said. “Our legs and our fitness is going to be pushed this season.”
Mifflinburg coach Andre Roupp said his players took to doing their conditioning during the layoff with masks on to continue to get used to them while waiting to get back on the court.
It’s not just conditioning that will be affected by the masks. How coaches communicate during games is going to be affected as well. Shamokin coach Chris Zimmerman and the Indians played in two scrimmages before the December shutdown, and Zimmerman said he noticed how hard it is to get some points across to his team during play.
“I think it cuts my ability to communicate in half; it’s hard to scream out instructions when I noticed things on offense or defense,” Zimmerman said. “I don’t think that’s unique to our group, but I think it’s something most coaches will have to get used to.”
With players spread apart on the benches for social distancing, Danville coach Gary Grozier noted that with two assists spaced 6-feet apart on the bench, his first bench player will be nearly 6 yards away from him while he’s coaching.
Plus when a coach goes to talk to a player, after the conversation, by the protocols of this season, the player will have to enter the game.
Milton coach Ryan Brandt mentioned that he feels he can’t really expect perfection from his team. Without a lot of preparation in the preseason, Brandt feels what might be best for his team, is not to worry about execution so much as let the kids play.
“I don’t think we can be as tough on them; we can’t expect perfect execution because we haven’t had enough time to drill that stuff,” said Brandt, who expects to start two or three sophomores. “I think this is the year to say, ‘Go have fun.’ Then once they get a little older, worry about execution.
“With all the things going on in the world — and their world — I just think they need to appreciate the fact they get to play.”
In the end, the season that restarts tonight will pose some problems. All of the coaches agree that the players will continue to do what it takes to get to March 27, and a completed winter sports season.
The atmosphere at the games will also be different, as gyms are limited to 10% of capacity.
Shikellamy’s gym is limited to 205 people, a number that includes players and coaches, but is still one of the larger capacities in the Valley.
Selinsgrove athletic director Justin Simpson said there would be no general admission for Seals home games, and that tickets would be distributed for athletes’ parents. Danville and Shamokin plan to give two tickets to each of their athletes, and one ticket for each athlete from the opposing team.
Midd-West athletic director Bree Solomon said the Mustangs were allowing only their athletes’ parents to attend. Whether visiting athletes’ parents can attend depends on roster size for the teams.
Lewisburg’s capacity is 117, and athletic director Joe Faust said each player on the Green Dragons’ roster would get two spectators, while visiting players and Lewisburg cheerleaders would be allowed one spectator.