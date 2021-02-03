LEWISBURG — After losing their first four games of the season, the Bucknell men's basketball team ran off four straight wins — all over Lehigh — to even their record on the season.
"That was the early season," Bucknell senior John Meeks said. "We're taking it day-by-day. We're getting better, and it's shown."
Bucknell coach Nathan Davis said there were a couple of reasons for the Bison's turnaround, but noted that his team had a chance to win three of their first four games.
One of the biggest reasons has been the return of Meeks, who missed the first four games due to injury. Junior Miles Latimer, a transfer from Stony Brook, missed the first two games of the season before being declared eligible ahead of the third game.
"It's a little bit of everything," Davis said of the improvement. "We've gotten better. Not to take anything away from anybody, but when John and Miles were out, we were a very young team.
"We got two experienced guys back in there. There's a certain level of experience and intensity that you have to have. ... You look at the two teams we played initially, Navy and Lafayette, and they had their whole teams back."
Meeks — who was named the Patriot League Player of the Week on Monday for the second time in three weeks — has averaged 24.5 points this season. He scored a then-career-high 31 points on Jan. 17, before topping that with 32 points Sunday.
"Obviously having Meeks back helps, especially because the whole preseason we planned on having our starting five as it was," Bucknell junior Walter Ellis said. "Jake (van der Heijden) did a good job while Meeks was gone, but having him back — with the things he does on offense — helps open up the floor for all of us."
The Bison averaged 66.25 points per game in four games without Meeks, and 82 points per game since he's been back. However, the senior forward downplayed his impact in the winning streak.
"I'm good," Meeks said in response to if he wanted to take credit for the turnaround. "We're working hard as a team."
It has also taken some time for the Bison to jell, especially since they opened the season without two of the key players in the rotation.
"It's been a lot of things, but I think the biggest is having time," Ellis said. "Without having nonconference play, we didn't get the chance to feel things out as we normally would. Those first four games we didn't really come out with the energy and focus we needed to. ... We can't keep losing games all season, so we needed to come out and turn it around. We're doing that now."
Junior Andrew Funk is the only player who has started every game this season, and started in last year's Patriot League tournament for Bucknell. So the Bison had to do some rearranging with its line-up.
"We didn't have any nonconference games to get through that, so I think it impacted us more than it would have other people," Davis said. "We've improved in a number of areas."
Ellis said the team is focusing on continuing to improve.
"Every day in practice is a new opportunity to get better," Ellis said. "Each weekend because of how it's segmented is a new focus every week. We're just building, especially now that everyone is back healthy.
"You've seen the progression of how we've played over the course of the season. Every day we're getting a little bit better. I think we're in a good place right now."
Bucknell also got a lift this weekend from freshman Deuce Turner, who scored a career-high 17 points Saturday and followed that with seven points Sunday. Turner was named the Patriot League Rookie of the Week.
Now the Bison will have a chance to win against someone other than the Mountain Hawks, as Bucknell is scheduled to travel to Loyola (Maryland) on Saturday
"It will be nice," Meeks said of playing a team other than Lehigh. "We're ready for competition. It doesn't matter who it is. We want to compete."
Due to a scheduling quirk, Bucknell is currently the only team that has clinched — by record — a spot in the Patriot League tournament. However, the Bison have to get to 12 games played, and the Patriot League tournament will have to start with the quarterfinal round, as is currently the plan, for that to matter.
At 4-2 in the Patriot League Central Division, the Bison are the only team assured of a top-two finish in their division. The planned Patriot League tournament will take the top two teams from each division and two wild cards.
However the Bison said there are a lot of areas they need to improve upon between now and the postseason.
"Everything — we're not as good as we need to be at anything, so we need to work on it all," Davis said.
"We've got a lot to work on," Meeks said. "We've got to work on rebounding. There's no limit to what we need to work on. We've just got to keep working."