LEWISBURG — Emma Shaffer led the Bucknell women with 14 points and seven rebounds Saturday in a 64-58 nonconference win over visiting Stony Brook.
The Bison emerged from a game that featured five lead changes and 11 tied scores by forging an eight-point lead with 2:57 left. They improved to 4-5 on the season.
Isabella King posted 13 points and four rebounds in a team-high 37 minutes. Cecelia Collins also scored in double figures, adding 12 points in the win.
"A lot of contributions today from a lot of people," said Bucknell coach Trevor Woodruff. "I am really pleased with our progress. You never want to get too high when you win, and never get too low when you lose."
The Bison used strong second-half defense to secure the victory. They held Stony Brook to 6-of-22 shooting (27.2%) after halftime. Bucknell shot 25 free throws and made 18 to Stony Brook's seven attempts. The Bison were outshot 64-45 by the Seawolves but made up the deficit via the free throws.
Stony Brook (4-4) was led by Anastasia Warren's 20 points.
The Seawolves led 46-42 late in the third quarter before a 10-2 run put the Bison in front 52-48 with 7:59 to play. Bucknell stretched its lead by going 10-for-13 at the free throw line over the final 10 minutes.
Stony Brook started the fourth quarter with a pull-up jumper for a 48-all tie. King grabbed an offensive rebound and countered with her own jump shot to put the Bison in front for good.
A King layup at the 6:57 mark put Bucknell up 54-50. The Bison did not score a field goal for the rest of the game, but they added to their lead from the charity stripe while Stony Brook shot just 3-for-11 from the field.
The Seawolves drew within three points at 61-58 with 22 seconds to play, but Tai Johnson drained two free throws on the other end. Following a missed 3-pointer, Johnson added another point at the line for the final margin.
Bucknell 64, Stony Brook 58
Stony Brook (4-4) 58
Anastasia Warren 9-23 0-0 20, Sherese Pittman 3-10 2-2 9, Nairimar Vargas-Reyes 4-8 1-2 9, Daishai Almond 3-8 1-1 7, Gigi Gonzalez 2-7 2-2 5, Shamaria King 2-6 0-0 5, Kelis Corley 1-2 0-0 2, Ny Toang 0-0 1-2 1. Totals 24-64 5-7 58.
Bucknell (4-5) 64
Emma Shaffer 5-7 4-9 14, Isabella King 6-11 0-0 13, Cecelia Collins 4-8 3-4 12, Remi Sisselman 1-5 6-6 8, Blake Matthews 1-5 0-0 3, Tai Johnson 2-4 3-4 8, Grace Sullivan 2-4 2-2 6, Kaylee Reinbeau 0-1 0-0 0, Caroline Dingler 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 21-45 18-25 64.
Halftime: Bucknell 37-33. 3-point goals: Stony Brook 5-19 (Warren 2-8, Gonzalez 1-2, Pittman 1-3, King 1-5, Vargas-Reyes 0-1); Bucknell 4-13 (Johnson 1-1, Collins 1-2, Matthews 1-3, King 1-4, Reinbeau 0-1, Sisselman 0-2). Rebounds: Stony Brook 35 (Vargas-Reyes 12); Bucknell 31 (Shaffer 7, Johnson 6). Assists: Stony Brook 10 (Pittman 5); Bucknell 13 (Collins 4). Steals: Stony Brook 10 (Warren 3); Bucknell 4 (King 2). Turnovers: Stony Brook 11, Bucknell 14. Total fouls: Stony Brook 19, Bucknell 12. Fouled out: Stony Brook, Pittman. A: 366.