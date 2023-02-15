WASHINGTON, D.C. — The Bucknell Bison women's basketball team defeated the American Eagles, 64-52 on Wednesday night at Bender Arena.
Th Bison (12-13, 8-6 PL) used a combination of slick shooting, stiffening defense, and tight play to defeat the Eagles for their sixth straight victory.
Emma Shaffer recorded her seventh career double-double with 12 points and 21 rebounds, finishing seven rebounds from the Bucknell record of 28 set back in 1977 by Bobbi Castens.
It was the most rebounds grabbed by a Bison since Desire Almind pulled down 20 against Colgate in 2004. Shaffer was two rebounds away from tying the Patriot League record of 23, and one away from the most rebounds grabbed in a Patriot League game.
Emma Theodorsson led the Bison with 16 points on 7-of-12 shooting. Remi Sisselman finished with 12 points, hitting 3-of-6 treys.
Lauren Stack led the Eagles with 18 points.
American (6-19, 5-9 PL) opened hot taking a 10-4 lead, but a 3-pointer by Sisselman, and a second chance bucket by Shaffer had theBison and Eagles tied at 11 after one quarter.
The Bison opened the second period with a Julie Kulesza 3-pointer give Bucknell a lead it would relinquish.
Theodorsson followed with another trey. After an American basket, both teams went cold for the next two minutes before Tai Johnson deposited a layup. Johnson nailed a 3-pointer with the score at 23-18 Bucknell. American responded by cutting the deficit to 26-23. Shaffer hit a layup, and then Collins made a jump shot as time expired for the 30-23 halftime lead.
Theodorsson drained a 3-pointer 14 seconds into the period. A flurry of points had the Bison up 41-30.
Bucknell would build a 14-point lead in the fourth quarter as Sisselman scored nine points to keep the Eagles at bay.
Bucknell 64, American 52
AMERICAN (6-19)
Stack 7-11 4-6 18, Johns 3-8 4-4 11, Bales 5-11 0-0 10, Henning 3-7 0-0 6, Stetson 2-5 0-0 5, Lavin 1-4 0-0 2, Nogues 0-4 0-0 0, LeMaster 0-4 0-0 0. Totals 21-54 8-12 52.
BUCKNELL (12-13)
Theodorsson 7-12 0-0 16, Shaffer 3-10 6-8 12, Sisselman 4-7 1-1 12, Collins 3-8 2-2 8, Johnson 3-6 0-0 7, Kulesza 2-4 0-0 5, King 1-5 0-0 2, Klag 1-1 0-0 2, Dingler 0-1 0-0 0, Davis 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 24-55 9-11 64.
Halftime: Bucknell 30-23. 3-Point Goals: American 2-8 (Johns 1-2, Stetson 1-2, Lavin 0-2, LeMaster 0-2), Bucknell 12-28 (Sisselman 3-6, Theodorsson 2-6, Johnson 1-1, Kulesza 1-3, Collins 0-2, King 0-4, Dingler 0-1). Fouled Out: None. Rebounds: American 30 (Bales 8), Penn St. 36 (Shaffer 21). Assists: American 11 (Bales 4), Bucknell 12 (Shaffer 3). Total Fouls: American 17, Bucknell 13. A: 269 (4,500).