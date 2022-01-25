LEWISBURG — Emma Shaffer doesn’t have to look far to find a success story that mirrors her own.
All the Bucknell junior has to do is recall who she guarded in practice the last two seasons — Tessa Brugler.
Brugler and Shaffer were both high school basketball stars who didn’t make a big impact for the Bison during their first two years on campus.
Brugler averaged 1.4 points and 1.5 rebounds in 6.7 minutes per game over her freshman and sophomore seasons. Shaffer averaged 0.9 points and 1.4 rebounds in 4.7 minutes over her first two seasons.
“It was a little tough coming in,” Shaffer said. “Every single one of us is the main person on our high school team. But once I saw I was a little deeper in the rotation with the bigs, I accepted my role. I mostly tried to get Tessa and Ellie (Mack) better in practice, so they could go out and perform better in the games.
“It’s just a different role that I had. I just had to embrace it.”
Mack, who was the 2020 Patriot League Women’s Basketball Player of the Year and is currently in her second year as a graduate transfer, was one of the players ahead of both Brugler and Shaffer.
Once Brugler got more playing time, she became an all-Patriot League selection and averaged a double-double her senior year. Brugler, now a graduate transfer at Drexel, is averaging 13.8 points and 9.2 rebounds this season for the 14-2 Dragons.
“Tessa was the main person in front of me,” Shaffer said. “She had a similar situation with her playing time. She was like, ‘It does get better. Just hang in there and keep working. Your time will come.’ I was just waiting for my time.
“She didn’t really play until her junior year, so it’s similar to me. I still talk to her every day. I tell her how I’m doing. She tells me how she’s doing at Drexel. She still gives me hints and tips on how to do better in the system we have here.”
Brugler, who played behind Mack and three-time all-Patriot League selection Kaitlyn Slagus, said it was a challenge going from bench player to key starter.
“I had to change the way I approached things going into my junior year,” Brugler said. “Playing behind (Slagus and Mack), it was tough guarding them in practice. They were really talented and made me the player I am now.”
This season, Shaffer has started every game for the 13-5 Bison.
“I think starting has helped her confidence,” Brugler said. “She’s a very effective post player.”
Shaffer is averaging 4.6 points and 4.3 rebounds.
“It’s just been different,” Shaffer said. “I knew after last year when we lost Tessa and Autumn (Ceppi), I’d be stepping up into a bigger role. ... I knew my role would change this year. I was mostly preparing for it last year and getting all the wisdom I could from Tessa. Then I was working in the offseason back at home with my AAU coach.”
That extra work was something that Brugler also needed, as the transition to the college game was about more than just skill.
“I think I was the perfect person to have be there for Emma,” Brugler said. “We were in really similar situations. I just kept motivating her and pushing her every day. I saw she had the potential.”
When Shaffer shoots, it turns into points more often than not for the Bison. She has made 52.5% of her field goals.
“It’s just my confidence,” Shaffer said. “I have more confidence that the passes will come into me, and that I can finish better. Even if I don’t, there’s someone there to get the rebound. I have more confidence in my shots.”
Her teammates have noted that change in her mindset as well.
“She’s definitely stepped up into her role with 100% confidence,” senior point guard Marly Walls said. “She makes big buckets when we need her.
“She’s really brought what we needed after losing Tessa and Autumn.”
One big reason for that is the 6-foot-2 forward from Cincinnati knows how to use her size.
“Every year I’ve played from fifth-grade on, I’ve been the strongest, biggest kid on the floor,” Shaffer said. “I’ve just learned to embrace that. I am a physical low-post player. My job is to seal off, whether I get the ball or it opens up a driving lane.”
Walls added: “She uses her body to her advantage. She can seal anyone in this league, and when she gets it, she finishes.”
The Bison currently are 4-3 in Patriot League play, nestled fifth in the standings. Bucknell travels to Navy tonight. The Midshipmen defeated the Bison in Lewisburg earlier this season.
“I like this team,” Shaffer said. “We’ve had a couple tough losses, but we’ll bounce back from it.”
Walls said the Bison aren’t discouraged, and they know that they have work to do.
“It’s definitely different from the seasons we’ve had in the past where we kind of ran through the Patriot League,” she said. “We knew coming in this year with a really young team that we’d have to be patient. The losses or wins right now are not what puts championship teams up there. We learned that last year quickly when we lost that last game.
“What we can do from here is just learn from our mistakes, continue to win in the regular season and especially when they count in the end.”