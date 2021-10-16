COAL TOWNSHIP — Kennedy Petrovich scored three goals, Carly Nye and Mya Slodysko each scored twice, and the Indians dominated their next-door rivals.
Shamokin 10, Lourdes Regional 0
First half
S-Kennedy Petrovich (Gabrielle Rapp), 14:06; S-Petrovich (Carly Nye), 17:20; S-Nye (Petrovich), 22:12; S-Mya Slodysko, 27:30.
Second half
S-Petrovich (Nadia Williams), 0:42; S-Williams (Petrovich), 2:16; S-Nye (Mady Waugh), 4:40; S-Karrah Kurtz (Sam Geisewhite), 13:04; S-Slodysko, 27:43; S-Geisewhite, 31:45.
Shots: S 20-4. Corners: S 5-2. Saves: Lourdes Regional 7; Shamokin 3.