COAL TOWNSHIP — Ava Hughes knocked in four runs, and Emma Kurtz and Autumn Kehler each homered in the Indians' HAC-II victory.
Shamokin (8-5 overall, 4-4 HAC-II) trailed 2-1 until a four-run third inning. Kurtz hit a two-run homer after Kennedy Petrovich walked to give the Indians the lead for good. Hughes then walked and scored on Kehler's homer with two outs for a 5-2 advantage.
Hughes had a two-run single in the fourth, and ended the game via the 10-run rule with a two-run double in the fifth inning.
Milton (0-12, 0-8) had two bases-loaded walks in the second inning to account for its scoring.
Shamokin 12, Milton 2 (5 innings)
Milton;020;00 — 2-2-0
Shamokin;104;25 — 12-11-1
Emma Kurtz and Ava Hughes. Kendall Fedder and Autumn Wolfgang.
WP: Kurtz; LP: Kendall Fedder.
Shamokin: Kennedy Petrovich 2-for-2, 4 runs, RBI; Kurtz 2-for-3, double, HR (3rd one on), 3 RBIs; Ava Hughes 2-for-3, double, 4 RBIs; Autumn Kehler 2-for-3, HR (4th, one on), 2 runs, 2 RBIs; Ava Bonshock 1-for-3, double, run, RBI; Kendra Taylor 2-for-2, run.
Milton: Erin Hess 1-for-2; Fedder 1-for-1, RBI.