PAXINOS — Hayden Karlovich carded a six-over par 42 for Shamokin at Indian Hills Golf Club as the Indians edged Lewisburg.
Kennedy Petrovich finished with the second-best score of the day, firing a 44 for Shamokin.
Mason Lytle (47) and Zach Engle (48) both broke 50 for the Green Dragons in the HAC-I setback.
Shamokin 186, Lewisburg 195
at Indian Hills GC (Par 36)
Shamokin: Hayden Karlovich (42), Kennedy Petrovich (44), Lincoln Waugh (49), Kami Karmer (51).
Lewisburg: Mason Lytle (47), Zach Engle (48), Jacob Gose (50), Lexi Schmadel (50).