COAL TOWNSHIP — Ava Hughes had a homer, and knocked in five runs to lead Shamokin to its second nonleague win of the day.
Gabby Parks allowed just one hit over three innings, and hit a homer. The Indians improve to 7-3, and won their fifth straight game.
Shamokin 19, Shenandoah Valley 1 (3 innings)
Shen. Val;001 — 1-1-4
Shamokin;694 — 19;6;0
Gabrielle Parks and Ava Hughes. M.Labosky, A.Davis (2) and Coyle.
Shamokin: Kennedy Petrovich, 3 runs; Neveah Leiby, 4 runs; Ava Hughes 1-for-1, HR, 5 RBIs; Nina Wilk, 2 runs; Parks 1-for-2, HR, 2 runs, 3 RBIs; Ava Bonshock 2-for-3, double, 2 runs, 3 RBIs; Kendra Taylor 1-for-1, RBI; Alyvia Charriez 1-for-1.
Shenandoah Valley: A.Menjiuar 1 run; S.Coyle 1-for-2, RBI.