WILLIAMSTOWN — The Indians dominated the second half, outscoring host Williams Valley 22-7 over the final two quarters to rally from a halftime deficit.

Delilah Nazih had seven of her game-high 13 points after the break, while Des Michaels had six of her 10 points in the second half for the Indians (4-1).

Shamokin (4-1) 39

Carly Nye 2 0-0 5; Des Michaels 4 2-2 10; Anastisia Wetzel 2 0-0 4; Ally Waugh 3 0-0 7; Delilah Nazih 6 1-3 13. Madi Lippay 0 0-2 0. Totals 17 3-7 39.

3-point goals: Nye, Waugh.

Did not score: Giana Venna,Gabby Venna, Payton Puttmann, Gabby Rapp.

Williams Valley (2-2)

Ella Kobularik 2 0-0 4; Mal Miller 2 0-0 6; Quin Smeltz 2 0-0 4; Sage Smeltz 4 3-5 11. Totals 10 3-5 25.

3-point goals; Miller 2.

Did not score: Jasmine Hechler, Ireland Kasper, Naomi Carl. 

Score by quarters

Shamokin;11;6;12;10 — 39

Williams Valley;11;7;4;3 — 25

