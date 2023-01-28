COAL TOWNSHIP — The Indians remained unbeaten in the HAC-II with an easy win.
Shamokin (14-4, 7-0) scored 13 points in the first quarter to take control. Des Michaels led the way with 14 for the Indians, while Carly Nye and Delilah Nazih added 10 each.
Briana Gordner led Milton (1-14) with five points.
Shamokin 41, Milton 14
MILTON (1-14, 0-7) 14
Kyleigh Snyder 1 0-0 2; Briana Gordner 2 1-5 5; Camryn Hoover 0 1-3 3; Abbey Kitchen 2 0-1 4. Totals 6 2-9 14.
3-point goals: none
Did not score: Kiley Long, Maddie Zieber.
SHAMOKIN (14-4, 7-0) 41
Carly Nye 4 0-0 10; Des Michaels 4 6-10 14; Anastasia Wetzel 1 0-0 3; Ally Waugh 2 0-0 4; Delilah Nazih 4 2-2 10. Totals 15 8-12 41.
3-point goals: Nye 2, Wetzel.
Did not score: Mariah Vetovich, Madi Lippay, Payten Puttmann, Cassie Drumheiser.
Score by quarters
Milton;5;3;0;6 — 14
Shamokin;13;7;7;14 — 41