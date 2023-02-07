COAL TOWNSHIP — Jennsyn Shuey ended the HAC-I contest with a double-double as he scored 11 points and grabbed 12 boards in Shamokin's (15-6, 8-2) win over Milton.
Case Lichty put up 19 points and added eight rebounds.
Down 25-21 at halftime, The Indians outscored the Black Panthers 24-10 in the second half, including a 13-2 run in the fourth quarter.
Xzavier Minium (16) and Luke DeLong (12) combined to score 28 of Milton's (9-10, 4-6) 35 points in the loss.
Shamokin 45, Milton 35
Shamokin (15-6) 45
Rylan Price 1 0-0 3; Joseph Hile 2 3-4 7; Cameron Annis 2 0-0 5; Case Lichty 7 5-5 19; Jennsyn Shuey 4 3-4 11. Totals: 16 11-13 45.
3-point goals: Annis, Price.
Did not score: James Strusser, Connor Mattern, Brett Nye, Andrew Leffler, Jason Leiby.
Milton (9-10) 35
Xzavier Minium 8 0-0 16; Luke DeLong 4 3-3 12; Nijel Hunter 1 4-6 6; Jace Brandt 0 0-4 0; William Fridia 0 1-2 1. Totals: 13 6-13 35.
3-point goals: DeLong 2.
Did not score: Ashton Krall, Gehrig Baker, Chase Knarr, Rylin Scott.
Score by quarters
Milton;9;16;8;2 — 35
Shamokin;9;12;11;13 — 45