DANVILLE — Delilah Nazih scored14 points for the Indians in their HAC-crossover victory over Danville.
Des Michaels and Anastasia Wetzel each finished with nine points for Shamokin (6-1).
Ella DeWald and Maddie Merrill scored 33 of the Ironmen's 40 points in the game. DeWald had a game-high 17, while Merrill chipped in 16.
Shamokin 46, Danville 40
Shamokin (6-1) 46
Carly Nye 1 0-0 2; Des Michaels 3 3-3 9; Madi Lippay 4 0-0 8; Anastasia Wetzel 3 0-0 9; Ally Waugh 1 0-0 2; Delilah Nazih 6 2-2 14; Gabby Rapp 1 0-0 2. Totals: 19 5-5 46.
3-point goals: Wetzel 3.
Did not score: Gabby Venna, Payten Puttmann.
Danville (2-5) 40
Grace Everett 2 0-0 5; Ella DeWald 6 3-3 17; Maddie Merrill 7 1-1 16; Maddie Sauers 1 0-0 2. Totals: 16 4-4 40.
3-point goals: DeWald 2, Merrill.
Did not score: Luck Pickle, Theresa Amarante.
Score by quarters
Shamokin;6;8;20;12 — 46
Danville;7;7;11;15 — 40