SHAMOKIN - Behind a combined 23 points from Delilah Nazih and Carly Nye, the Indians remained undefeated in HAC-1.
Nazih scored 12 points, and Nye added 11 points for Shamokin (9-0 overall, 6-0 HAC-I).
Chole Sauer led the Mustangs (0-8, 0-7) with six points.
Shamokin 47, Midd-West 13
Shamokin (9-0) 47
Carly Nye 5 0-0 11, Des Michaels 3 0-0 6, Madi Lippay 1 0-2 2, Anastasia Wetzel 3 1-2 8, Delilah Nazih 5 2-3 12, Gabby Rapp 0 0-2 0, Cassie Drumheiser 4 0-0 8. Team totals: 21 3-9 47
3-point goals: Nye, Wetzel.
Did not score: Abby Carpentier, Kam Kramer, Payten Puttmann, Stephanie Rudy, Ally Waugh, Kianna Lee.
Midd-West (0-8) 13
McKennin Voss 1 0-0 2, Sage Phillips 1 0-0 2, Chloe Sauer 2 2-3 6, Emily Kline 1 1-2 3. Team totals: 5 3-5 13.
3-point goals: None.
Did not score: Sara Waller, Samantha Zechman, Lana Kratzer.
Score by quarters
Midd-West;4;1;7;1 — 13
Shamokin;9;19;4;15 — 47