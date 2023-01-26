MIFFLINBURG — Delilah Nazih scored 19 points to lead the Indians to the HAC-II victory.
Carly Nye added nine points for Shamokin (13-4, 6-1), which remains a game behind undefeated Central Columbia in the division race. The Blue Jays host Milton tonight.
Ella Shuck drained four triples, and ended with 12 points for the Wildcats (7-9, 3-4).
Shamokin 47, Mifflinburg 28
Shamokin (13-4) 47
Carly Nye 4 1-1 9; Des Michaels 4 0-0 8; Madi Lippay 3 1-3 7; Anastasia Wetzel 2 0-0 4; Delilah Nazih 8 3-4 19. Totals: 21 5-8 47.
3-point goals: None.
Did not score: Gianna Venna, Gabby Venna, Payten Puttmann, Ally Waugh, Gabby Rapp, Cassie Drumheiser.
Mifflinburg (7-9) 28
Natalie Osborne 2 0-0 5; Meg Shively 1 0-0 2; Ella Shuck 4 0-2 12; Elizabeth Sheesley 1 2-2 4; Emily McCahan 2 1-4 5. Totals: 10 3-8 28.
3-point goals: Shuck 4, Osborne.
Did not score: Jayda Tilghman, Marlee Morrison, Marissa Allen.
Score by quarters
Shamokin;4;13;17;13 — 47
Mifflinburg;2;7;11;8 — 28