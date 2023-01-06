COAL TOWNSHIP — Behind a combined 25 points from Des Michaels (13) and Anastasia Wetzel (12), Shamokin (9-3, 3-0) cruised to a HAC-II win over Mifflinburg.
The Indians led 29-3 at halftime.
Ella Shuck finished the game with eight points and seven rebounds for the Wildcats (4-5, 0-2).
Shamokin 49, Mifflinburg 19
Shamokin (9-3) 49
Abby Carpentier 1 0-0 3; Carly Nye 3 0-0 7; Des Michaels 6 1-2 13; Madi Lippay 0 1-2 1; Anastasia Wetzel 5 0-0 12; Ally Waugh 2 0-0 4; Delilah Nazih 2 0-0 4; Gabby Rapp 1 1-2 3; Cassie Drumheiser 1 0-0 2. Totals: 21 3-6 49.
3-point goals: Wetzel 2, Carpentier, Nye.
Did not score: Gianna Venna, Ava Bonshock, Gabby Venna, Payten Puttmann.
Mifflinburg (4-5) 19
Ella Shuck 3 2-5 8; Elizabeth Sheesley 2 0-0 4; Emily McCahan 0 0-2 0; Marissa Allen 0 1-2 1; Natalie Osborne 2 0-0 6. Totals: 7 3-9 19.
3-point goals: Osborne 2.
Did not score: Meg Shively, Jayda Tilghman, Avery Edison, Marlee Morrison.
Score by quarters
Mifflinburg;2;1;5;11 — 19
Shamokin;11;16;11;9 — 49