MOUNT CARMEL — Rylan Price finished the game with 13 points for the Indians (3-1) in a HAC-crossover victory over their rival. Joe Hile ended with a double-double with 11 points and 11 boards.
Cameron Annis had nine points and five assists for the Indians. Jenssyn Shuey contributed with seven points and 12 rebounds on the night.
Chase Balichik scored 12 points for the Red Tornadoes (1-2), while Damen Milewski and Garrett Varano each ended with 10 points.
Shamokin 50, Mount Carmel 47
Shamokin (3-1) 50
Rylan Price 3 6-8 13; Joe Hile 4 3-4 11; Cameron Annis 1 6-9 9; Case Litchy 2 0-0 6; Jenssyn Shuey 2 3-5 7; JJ Leiby 2 0-0 4. Totals: 14 18-26 50.
3-point goals: Litchy 2, Annis, Price.
Did not score: James Strusser, Connor Mattern, Delbaugh.
Mount Carmel (1-2) 47
Chase Balichik 4 3-3 12; Garrett Varano 3 2-4 10; Luke Blessing 1 0-0 3; Damen Milewski 3 3-4 10; Nick Nestico 2 1-2 6; Noah Shimko 3 0-0 6. Totals: 16 8-18 47.
3-point goals: Verano 2, Balichik, Blessing, Milewski, Nestico.
Did not score: Jacob Schultz.
Score by quarters
Shamokin;13;7;18;12 — 50
Mt.Carmel;9;11;16;11 — 47