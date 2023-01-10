MILTON —
Shamokin 54, Milton 29
Shamokin (10-3) 54
Carly Nye 5 0-0 13; Des Michaels 7 0-0 14; Madi Lippay 2 0-2 4; Anastasia Wetzel 2 3-4 8; Ally Waugh 1 0-0 3; Delilah Nazih 3 1-1 7; Gabby Rapp 1 0-0 3; Cassie Drumheiser 1 0-0 2. Totals: 22 4-7 54.
3-point goals: Nye 3, Rapp, Waugh, Wetzel.
Did not score: Abby Carpentier, Gianna Venna, Gabby Venna, Payten Puttmann.
Milton (2-9) 29
Kiley Long 3 0-0 7; Calyn Stork 0 1-2 1; Maddie Zieber 1 0-1 2; Brianna Gordner 3 3-6 9; Camryn Hoover 1 0-0 2; Abbey Kitchen 3 0-2 6; Tori Gordner 1 0-0 2. Totals: 12 4-11 29.
3-point goals: Long.
Did not score: Emma King.
Score by quarters
Shamokin;18;9;11;16 — 54
Milton;6;5;8;10 — 29