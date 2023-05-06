BLOOMSBURG — The Panthers scored four runs in the fifth inning to take a 5-3 lead in the HAC-crossover contest. Shamokin tied the game at five apiece by scoring twice at the top of the seventh inning. The Indians took the lead in the eighth to give them the victory.
Kennedy Petrovich went 3-for-5 at the plate, hit a double, and scored a game-high three runs for Shamokin (9-5). The other three runs were scored by Ava Hughes, Nina Wilk, and Hannah Bashore. Gabrielle Parks recorded two RBIs, while Emma Kurtz, Hughes, Autumn Kehler, and Ava Bonshock each had one.
Shamokin 6, Bloomsburg 5 (8 innings)
Shamokin;102;000;21 — 6-11-3
Bloomsburg;100;040;00 — 5-6-2
WP: Emma Kurtz. LP: Madison Roberts.
Shamokin: Kennedy Petrovich 3-for-5, double, 3 runs; Kurtz 1-for-4, double, RBI; Ava Hughes 2-for-5, run, RBI; Nina Wilk 1-for-3, double, run; Gabrielle Parks 1-for-2, 2 RBIs; Autumn Kehler 1-for-4, RBI; Ava Bonshock 1-for-4, RBI; Kendra Taylor 1-for-4; Hannah Bashore 0-for-2, run.
Bloomsburg: Madeline Devine 1-for-3, triple, 2 runs, RBI; Roberts 2-for-3, HR, 2 runs, 2 RBIs; Kara Bogdonovitz 1-for-3, run; Mya Coyne 1-for-4; Cassidy Kashner 1-for-3, run.