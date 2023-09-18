JERSEY SHORE — Carly Nye scored four goals and assisted on another to lead the Indians to a dominating victory, their first of the season.
Nye scored twice in the first half and then added two more goals in a four-minute span of the second half for the Indians (1-5).
Shamokin 6, Jersey Shore 0
First half
S: Carly Nye (unassisted) 36:15; S: Nye (unassisted), 20:02.
Second half
S: Nye (Emerson Williams), 14:41; S: Aliyah Schiavoni (Nye), 12:56; S: Nye (unassisted) 10:27; S: Mya Slodisko (Margaret Hinds), 1:00.
Shots: Shamokin 25-4. Corners: Shamokin, 14-1. Saves: Shamokin (Ava Hughes) 4; Jersey Shore (Makenna Stotzel), 19.