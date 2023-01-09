COAL TOWNSHIP — Joe Hile and Case Lichty each had double-doubles in the Indians win over the Warriors in a HAC-crossover battle.
Hile scored 13 points and grabbed 11 boards, while Lichty ended with 19 points and 10 rebounds. Five of Lichty's seven field goals were from deep for Shamokin (9-2).
Tanner Menne had eight points, and Shamokin limited Montoursville freshman Shea Ulmer to just seven points after he scored 27 in a triple overtime loss to Central Columbia on Saturday.
The Warriors fall to 3-8.
Shamokin 60, Montoursville 43
Shamokin (9-2) 60
Rylan Price 1 2-2 4; Joe Hile 4 2-4 13; Cameron Annis 1 0-0 2; Connor Mattern 2 0-2 4; Case Lichty 7 0-2 19; Brett Nye 2 0-0 4; Andrew Leffler 3 0-1 6; Jennsyn Shuey 4 0-0 8. Totals: 24 4-11 60.
3-point goals: Lichty 5.
Did not score: Dylan Chamberlain, Gavin Renn, Jason Leiby, Daniel Worhach.
Montoursville (3-8) 43
Quinn Ranck 3 0-0 7; Jimmy Mussina 3 0-0 7; Shea Ulmer 3 1-1 7; Wyatt Fry 0 4-6 4; Chase Snyder 2 0-0 4; Connor Imbro 0 0-1 0; Tanner Menne 4 0-2 8. Totals: 17 5-10 43.
3-point goals: Mussina, Ranck.
Did not score: Nason Tran, Gavin Cott, Todd Crawford.
Score by quarters
Montoursville;10;8;10;15 — 43
Shamokin;9;22;23;6 — 60