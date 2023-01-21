MIDDLEBURG — Shamokin raced out to big first-half lead as the Indians remained unbeaten in the HAC-II.
The Indians (13-4) led by 30 after the first two quarters. Four different Shamokin players scored in double figures, led by 16 points from Anastasia Wetzel.
McKenna Voss made three 3-pointers for the Mustangs (1-12).
Shamokin 64, Midd-West 26
Shamokin (13-4) 64
Carly Nye 3 2-4 12; Des Michaels 5 0-1 10; Gianna Venna 1 0-0 3; Anastasia Wetzel 5 3-4 16; Payten Puttmann 1 1-2 3; Ally Waugh 1 1-2 4; Delilah Nazih 5 2-2 12; Gabby Rapp 0 2-2 2; Cassie Drumheiser 1 0-1 2. Totals 23 11-18 64.
3-point goals: Nye 2, Venna, Wetzel 3, Waugh.
Did not score: Abby Carpenter, Mariah Vetovich, Gabby Venna, Sophia Montgomery, Lilly Dormer, Kealy Harmon.
Midd-West (1-12) 26
McKenna Voss 3 0-0 9; Chloe Sauer 3 1-2 7; Isabella Walter 1 0-2 2; Cali Sauer 3 0-0 7; Emma Wagner 0 1-4 1. Totals 10 2-8 26.
3-point goals: Voss 3, Cali Sauer.
Did not score: Grace Trawitz, Claire Steininger.
Score by quarters
Shamokin;16;25;15;8 — 64
Midd-West;6;5;9;6 — 26