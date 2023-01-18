MILTON — Joe Hile exploded for 29 points and grabbed nine boards as the Indians raced out to an early lead.
Shamokin (11-3) led by 15 points after the first quarter. Case Lichty scored 14 points and pulled out 8 boards in the win, while Cam Annis added 10 points and 6 assists.
Zxavier Minium and Nigel Hunter led Milton (6-6) with 15 points each.
Shamokin 69, Milton 50
Shamokin (11-3) 59
Joe Hile 12 3-4 29; Cam Annis 3 2-2 10; Case Litchy 7 0-0 14; Brett Nye 2 0-1 5; Leffler 1 0-0 2; Jennsyn Shuey 5 0-0 10. Totals 30 5-7 69.
3-point goals: Hile 2, Annis 2.
Did not score: Mattern, Leiby.
Milton (6-6) 50
Zxavier Minium 5 3-3 15; Krall 1 0-1 2; Delong 4 2-2 12; Hunter 5 4-4 15; Jace Brandt 1 1-2 3; Scott 1 0-0 3. Totals 16 10-14 50.
3-point goals: Minium, Delong 2, Hunter.
Did not score: Baker, Day, Fridia.
Score by quarters
Shamokin;19;18;20;12 — 69
Milton;4;10;20;16 — 50