COAL TOWNSHIP — Delilah Nazih and Carly Nye each scored 14 points in Shamokin's (9-3) dominant win over Midd-West in the HAC-II opener for both teams on Tuesday night.
Des Michaels also scored in double figures as she finished with 10 points.
The Indians' defense shutout the Mustangs 22-0 in the first quarter, and led 45-6 at halftime.
Emma Wagner scored 10 of Midd-West's (2-7) 20 points in the loss.
Shamokin 72, Midd-West 20
Shamokin (9-3) 72
Carly Nye 7 0-0 14; Des Michaels 5 0-0 10; Madi Lippay 3 0-0 6; Ava Bonshock 0 2-2 2; Anastasia Wetzel 1 1-2 3; Gabby Venna 2 0-0 5; Payten Puttmann 1 0-0 2; Ally Waugh 3 1-2 7; Lilly Dormer 1 0-0 2; Delilah Nazih 7 0-0 14; Gabby Rapp 1 0-0 3; Cassie Drumheiser 2 0-0 4. Totals: 33 4-6 72.
3-point goals: Rapp, Venna.
Did not score: Abby Carpentier, Mariah Vetrovich, Sophia Montgomery, Kealy Harmon.
Midd-West (2-7) 20
McKennin Voss 3 0-0 6; Chloe Sauer 2 0-0 4; Emma Wagner 4 2-5 10. Totals: 9 2-5 20.
3-point goals: None.
Did not score: Gracie Travitz, Madison Swineford, Isabelle Walter, Cali Sauer.
Score by quarters
Midd-West;0;6;6;8 — 20
Shamokin;22;23;18;7 — 72