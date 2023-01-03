COAL TOWNSHIP — Delilah Nazih and Carly Nye each scored 14 points in Shamokin's (9-3) dominant win over Midd-West in the HAC-II opener for both teams on Tuesday night.

Des Michaels also scored in double figures as she finished with 10 points.

The Indians' defense shutout the Mustangs 22-0 in the first quarter, and led 45-6 at halftime.

Emma Wagner scored 10 of Midd-West's (2-7) 20 points in the loss. 

Shamokin 72, Midd-West 20

Shamokin (9-3) 72

Carly Nye 7 0-0 14; Des Michaels 5 0-0 10; Madi Lippay 3 0-0 6; Ava Bonshock 0 2-2 2; Anastasia Wetzel 1 1-2 3; Gabby Venna 2 0-0 5; Payten Puttmann 1 0-0 2; Ally Waugh 3 1-2 7; Lilly Dormer 1 0-0 2; Delilah Nazih 7 0-0 14; Gabby Rapp 1 0-0 3; Cassie Drumheiser 2 0-0 4. Totals: 33 4-6 72.

3-point goals: Rapp, Venna.

Did not score: Abby Carpentier, Mariah Vetrovich, Sophia Montgomery, Kealy Harmon.

Midd-West (2-7) 20

McKennin Voss 3 0-0 6; Chloe Sauer 2 0-0 4; Emma Wagner 4 2-5 10. Totals: 9 2-5 20.

3-point goals: None.

Did not score: Gracie Travitz, Madison Swineford, Isabelle Walter, Cali Sauer.

Score by quarters

Midd-West;0;6;6;8 — 20

Shamokin;22;23;18;7 — 72

