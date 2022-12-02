COAL TOWNSHIP — Sophomore Joe Hile scored a game-high 25 points and the Indians drilled nine 3-pointers to open its own tournament with a rout.
Jennsyn Shuey filled up the stat sheet with six points, eight rebounds and four assists for Shamokin.
The Indians will meet Lewisburg in today's final.
Shamokin 82, Shenandoah Valley 41
Keleb Maksimak 5 4-4 17; Brayden Maksimak 3 0-1 7; Aaryn Nickerson 2 0-0 6; Brady Najda 1 0-0 2; Eric Hernandez 2 0-0 4; Bryan Rivera 2 1-3 5. Totals 15 5-9 41.
3-point goals: K. Maksimak 3, B. Maksimak, Nickerson 2.
Shamokin 82
Strusser 1 0-0 2; Price 3 0-0 6; Hile 11 0-1 25; Mattern 2 0-0 5; Delbaugh 1 0-0 2; Annis 5 0-2 12; Litchy 2 0-0 7; Leffler 5 0-0 10; Shuey 3 0-0 6; Renn 1 0-0 3; Leiby 2 0-0 4. Totals 36 0-3 82.
3-point goals: Hile 3, Mattern, Annis 2, Litchy 2, Renn.
Did not score: Chamberlain.
Shenandoah;7;14;6;14 — 41
Shamokin;17;17;26;22 — 82