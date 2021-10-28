COAL TOWNSHIP — When the conversation turns to football here this week, and someone asks if you are going to the game, there are no doubts what game they mean.
In Shamokin, Coal Township, Mount Carmel and surrounding communities it is the only game in town.
For anyone who may be just passing through, the Shamokin Indians will host the Mount Carmel Red Tornadoes at 7 tonight at Bridy-Ruane Field at Jack Kemp Memorial Stadium for the 114th game between the two rivals. The Red Tornadoes have won the previous 24 games, with Shamokin last winning in 1995.
The Coal Bucket game will close 2021 regular season, with both teams, win or lose, moving on to the District 4 playoffs next week.
Over the years, coaches on both sides have at times tried to downplay the significance and ignore the hype of his game.
Not so for Mount Carmel’s John Darrah and Shamokin’s Henry Hynoski.
Hynoski said there is no hiding the fact that tonight’s game is anything but a run-of-the-mill affair.
“We can sit and pretend it’s like any other game, but the fact of the matter is, it’s not,” he said. “This game carries more weight and significance to the people in the community, and you can see the intensity pick up this week in practice.
“With everyone around town, you can feel the excitement and the energy.”
His counterpart acknowledged that the hype for this game has always been high.
“I would say it is equal (to past seasons). It’s always going to be a huge game,” Darrah said. “We have been in some big games this year, and we just have to approach it just like all those.
“You just have to focus on what’s in front of you and not all the other stuff that goes along with the game.”
When the Red Tornadoes have been successful, and even in their losses to a pair of top-ranked teams in North Schuylkill and Southern Columbia Area, they have pounded the football on the ground behind the Valley’s largest offensive line.
Mount Carmel is hoping to do the same tonight behind tackles Matt Kelley (6-foot-4, 330 pounds) and Michael Keer (6-4, 235), guards Nick Nestico (6-1, 260) and Dalton Moser (5-10, 205) and center Kelin Geary (6-0, 250). In addition, converted tight end and former tackle Matt Scicchatano goes 6-4, 260.
“Obviously, we have a size advantage like we do in most of our games,” Darrah said. “But I think their kids are tough Coal Region kids. They’re physical, and they come off the ball well.”
Mount Carmel can grind the ball with senior back Julian Stellar (93 carries, 537 yards) and senior quarterback Pedro Feliciano (110-617), but they also mix things up by handing the ball to several other backs, including slotbacks Garrett Varano and Michael Farronato, who have combined for 696 yards and four TDs on 96 carries. In all nine backs have rushed for more than 100 yards this year.
Although the Red Tornadoes are a run-first offense, their double-tight end sets (Jacob Shultz and Schicchitano) have scored six of the team’s eight passing TDs.
It would appear to be a daunting task for the Indians (5-4) to knock off the dominant running attack of the Red Tornadoes (7-2).
The Red Tornadoes have rushed for 2,844 yards (316 a game) and a per carry average of 6.3.
“Honestly, we don’t play any other team that runs that offense,” Hynoski said.
Meanwhile, the Indians have some problems defending the run, most notably last week in a loss at Danville.
“We know that Mount Carmel runs the heck out of the ball so our first emphasis will be to take away their run game,” Hynoski said. “On offense (we need to) have balanced attack to keep them on their toes. Mix up the run and pass and keep them guessing.”
He said there is no question that defending that run game will be the Indians’ biggest challenge.
“Our guys are in shape. We are definitely not as big as them, but we’ve got to use our speed and confidence and our toughness to counter that,” Hynoski said. “That we can utilize to neutralize them.”
Hynoski said his team has been preparing to defend the Red Tornadoes’ offense, but it will likely take until a few plays into the game to be able to see what is coming at them and get a feel for what they are trying to do.
Hynoski said the Indians are prepared for the forecasted rainy night.
“We are a pretty good football team too and people say that when it rains you have to run the ball,” he said. “We’ve been running the ball too, so it certainly should be a good game.”
Senior Max Madden leads the Indians attack with a career-best 1,220, yards and 16 touchdowns and fullback Aaron Frasch has complemented his outstanding blocking with 276 yards of his own.
Hynoski said he expects to see a confident bunch when he leads the Indians onto the turf tonight.
“I tell our guys, ‘We are due. We have the team and the power to do it and if you believe, whatever you tell yourselves you can do, you can do; you can make anything,’’’ he said.