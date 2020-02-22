COAL TOWNSHIP — Milton’s team defense had been its calling card as it found a groove toward the end of the regular season. It turned out Shamokin’s defense was just as tough to crack.
The Indians found just enough offense while keeping the Black Panthers in check for much of the game in a 44-31 struggle Friday evening at Shamokin High School in the District 4 Class 4A quarterfinals.
Milton played much of the game in a zone look defensively, eschewing its triangle-and-two package which had helped propel them to the playoffs.
“They (Shamokin) had too many shooters for us to run the triangle,” said Milton coach Phil Davis. “We didn’t match up well in that look against them.”
However, the Panthers’ zone did enough to throw Shamokin (15-8) out of rhythm for a time.
The Indians and Black Panthers combined for nine turnovers in the first quarter before Kaitlyn Dunn broke a scoreless tie with 4:21 left. Shamokin then got a quick basket off a turnover for four quick points before Milton slowed it down and pulled back within 10-7 in the second.
“We just kind of looked to see what they were in defensively,” said Shamokin coach Jordan Rickert. “We had to be patient and wait for the shots to fall.”
Shamokin’s patience paid off. Milton (6-17) kept itself within striking distance for a half, trailing 18-12, but the Indians slowly and steadily pulled away, using a combined five field goals from Emma Kramer, Grace Nazih, Dunn, and Sophie Rossnock to build a 10-point advantage (32-22).
“We had a long break between games, and that made it difficult to get into a groove,” Rickert said. “Once we got everything settled in in the second half, everything started to flow.”
“They got hot in the third quarter, but I loved the effort of our girls,” Davis said. “They battled for 32 minutes. But it’s hard to go against Shamokin’s press for 32 minutes and not turn the ball over.”
The Indians defense forced 30 Milton turnovers for the game, while Dunn and Nazih combined for 24 points in the victory.
Milton got 10 points from Crystal Hamilton in the loss.
DISTRICT 4 CLASS 4A
QUARTERFINAL
SHAMOKIN 44, MILTON 31
Milton (6-17) 31
Kiersten Stork 1 1-2 3; Taylor Snyder 0 1-2 1; Crystal Hamilton 3 4-6 10; Mylea Neidig 2 2-4 6; Tori Brink 2 2-2 6; Raulerys Vega-Garcia 0 1-4 1; Larissa Shearer 1 0-0 2; Morgan Reiner 1 0-0 2. Totals 10 11-16 31
3-point goals: None
Did not score: Leah Walter, Kyla Rovenolt, Kylie Wagner.
Shamokin (15-8) 44
Emma Tomcavage 0 2-3 2; Emma Kramer 2 0-0 5; Grace Nazih 5 1-4 11; Ariana Nolter 1 2-2 4; Kaitlyn Dunn 5 2-2 13; Sophie Rossnock 3 2-4 8; Emily Slanina 0 1-2 1. Totals 16 10-17 44.
3-point goals: Dunn, Kramer.
Did not score: Annie Hornberger, Cassie Drumheiser.
Score by quarters
Milton 2 10 10 9 — 31
Shamokin 7 11 14 12 — 44