COAL TOWNSHIP — Xzavier Minium may not have been any more confident Friday than when he stood 80 yards from a game-tying touchdown with a little less than four minutes to play.
Milton's junior quarterback was a catalyst throughout the game at Shamokin, adding another dimension to the Black Panthers' potent rushing attack. So much so that having to drive the length of the football field didn't faze him.
"If we keep the ball in our hands and we do what we have to do, we were going down and scoring — just like that," he said. "We would have done what we needed to do. I could feel that energy."
Forget keeping the ball in hands. Minium barely got his fingertips on a high shotgun snap that sailed over his head 22 yards to the end zone and then nearly 10 more to the endline before Indians senior Aaron Frasch recovered it for a game-sealing touchdown.
Shamokin won for the fourth time in five weeks, 27-14 in a Heartland Athletic Conference-Division I game at Kemp Memorial Stadium. The Indians, fighting for the No. 2 seed and a home game in the District 4 Class 4A playoffs, improved to 5-3.
"I think we just had to play our game, what we've been doing every week," said Indians senior Max Madden, who rushed for a game-high 152 yards and two TDs on 30 carries. "I thought we were a better team going in if we execute our plays in the right manner, and I think we did that. They just made some key mistakes, turning the ball over to us."
Milton (5-3), which trailed 21-7 at halftime, did a tremendous job of damage control to have the chance for a tie.
The Black Panthers lost fumbles on the second snap of both the first and second quarters; they saw a first-half interception returned for a touchdown; they muffed a third-quarter punt, giving the ball to the Indians just outside the red zone; and they gave up a 17-yard quarterback sneak on fourth-and-inches to the Milton 15.
All of those miscues led to just one Shamokin touchdown (the pick-6) as Milton's defense tightened against Shamokin's rushing attack as the game wore on.
"I thought defensively we played 1,000 times better in the second half," said Black Panthers coach Phil Davis. "We gave our offense plenty of opportunities. We did not capitalize, and we turned the ball over. We've not done that this year. We just really hurt ourselves.
"We made mistakes, and they didn't."
Madden was slow to start, limited to zero yards on his first four carries, including an 8-yard loss on a tackle by Gary Verdinelli. On the Indians' second series, however, they found success between the tackles and gashed Milton for big yardage.
"I think that evolved throughout the game," Madden said. "My fullback, (Frasch), was blocking real good up the middle, making blocks on the linebacker and allowing me to get by, sometimes for 8, 10 yards a carry."
Madden had gains of 18 and 12 on a six-play, 50-yard drive that he capped with a 5-yard run. He then broke a 31-yard run on a blast through the left side of the line to set up another short scoring bolt late in the first quarter.
"We said they're going to run the ball, and we had to step up, fill our gaps and do our jobs," said Minium. "We weren't doing our jobs in the first half, and they were slicing us, cutting us deep. We started making stops and that gave us a chance."
Madden had 96 of his 152 yards on 17 first-half carries, then went 13 for 56 after halftime.
Minium, meanwhile, got the Black Panthers on the board with a 63-yard TD run to answer Shamokin's first score. He dropped back off play-action and was flushed out of the pocket to where receiver Dylan Reiff sealed the sideline with a downfield block.
"I couldn't really see anything (open) — they got some pressure in the pocket — so I stepped up, saw open grass and just took what I got," said Minium, who finished with 138 rushing yards. "That's critical. We needed that. We've been talking about it all year that we've got to respond. That was the response we needed."
The score was still 14-7 late in the half when, following the Indians' third punt, Shamokin's Tyler Whary jumped a first-down pass into the right flat and returned it 38 yards for a TD.
"It was probably a bad play call by me, quite honestly. I probably shouldn't have called that," said Davis. "We were running the ball pretty effectively to that point. My thought was, first down they're going to think run, run, run. I thought we could get an easy 5, 6 yards to kind of open things up a bit for us. The kid undercut it and made a great play."
Milton had the better of the second half, mounting a 67-yard drive that included a pair of fourth-down conversions and last more than 7 1/2 minutes. It ended on downs inside the red zone early in the fourth quarter, but a Shamokin fumble led to Chris Doyle's 2-yard touchdown run and a 21-14 score.
The Indians then went 53 yards to the Milton 12 where they missed a 30-yard field goal. That gave the Black Panthers the ball at their 20 with 3:53 to play.
"I felt good about our defense; I thought they were going to get a stop," said Madden. "Milton was deep on their own side of the field, and luckily they had that snap that we picked up for a touchdown."
SHAMOKIN 27, MILTON 14
Milton (5-3);7;0;0;7 — 14
Shamokin (5-3);14;7;0;6 — 27
SCORE BY QUARTERS
First quarter
S-Max Madden 5 run (Carson Ososkie kick), 3:16
M-Xzavier Minium 63 run (Trace Witter kick), 2:52
S-Madden 4 run (Ososkie kick), 0:14.8
Second quarter
S-Tyler Whary 38 interception return (Ososkie kick), 2:35
Fourth quarter
M-Chris Doyle 2 run (Witter kick), 9:20
S-Aaron Frasch fumble recovery in end zone (kick blocked), 3:21
TEAM STATISTICS
;M;S
First downs;9;10
Rushes-yards;39-208;50-207
Passing yards;8;0
Passing;3-5-1;0-2-0
Fumbles-lost;3-3;2-1
Penalties-yards;6-41;2-15
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Milton: Xzavier Minium 16-138, TD; Ashton Canelo 10-57; Chris Doyle 11-40, TD; Peyton Rearick 1-(-5); Team 1-(-22). Shamokin: Max Madden 30-152, 2 TDs; Aaron Frasch 9-43; Corey Adams 3-10; Brett Nye 6-4; Team 2-(-2).
PASSING — Milton: Minium 3-5-1, 8 yards. Shamokin: Nye 0-2-0.
RECEIVING — Milton: Canelo 2-10; Dylan Reiff 1-(-2).