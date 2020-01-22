COAL TOWNSHIP — Warrior Run started off Tuesday’s Heartland Athletic Conference-Division II contest by hitting a lot of shots — many from 3-point range — but Kaitlyn Dunn and her Shamokin teammates did not get discouraged.
The Indians dug in and continued to play.
Eventually, the Indians hung on for a win.
With Dunn netting 11 of her 19 points in the second half, and three teammates joining her in double figures, Shamokin grabbed a 57-55 victory over Warrior Run at The Purple Palace.
Grace Nazih (12), Ari Nolter (10) and Sophie Rossnock (10) also reached double digits for the Indians (9-8, 5-2), who held their collective breath as a last-second Warrior Run shot glanced off the rim and fell toward the floor as the buzzer sounded.
Jordan Hartman poured in a career-high 24 points — Hartman buried eight of her 11 looks from beyond the arc — and Emily McKee popped a double-double (13 points, 18 rebounds) and blocked five shots for the Defenders (10-5, 5-2).
Sydney Hoffman added eight assists for Warrior Run, which had won three straight.
With Hartman nailing her first six 3-point looks, Warrior Run was cooking early against Shamokin’s variety of defensive looks. The Defenders led by as many as 14 points (29-15) following a Gracy Beachel finish at the rim.
“We never start at the top of our game, but we knew if we just kept contesting their shots, scoring and getting stops we could get back in the game,” Dunn said.
Still down 10 points (31-21) at the break, the Indians used a run of their own to pull even with 4:15 remaining in the third quarter when Nolter canned the first of her 3-pointers. Shamokin rattled off 11 unanswered points in a span of 1:09, as treys from Rossnock, Nazih and Nolter fueled the flurry.
“I’m very happy with how they responded in the second half,” Shamokin coach Jordan Rickert said.
While the host Indians didn’t shoot particularly well — Shamokin converted just 21 of its 68 field-goal attempts — forcing Warrior Run to commit 28 turnovers was key for Shamokin.
“What killed us is turnovers,” Warrior Run coach Rachael Herb said. “We’ve been working on that all year, but unfortunately that hurts us. We struggled with that at the beginning of the year, but we’ve been working on it and improving little by little.
“This just happened to be a game where that second half came up and it bit us.”
Having McKee foul out with just under four minutes to play also hurt the Defenders, yet Nolter was only able to make one of two free throws to tie it at 52.
While Nolter canned another trey moments later to give the Indians a three-point lead, no one scored again until Emma Tomcavage made it 57-52 on a back-door layup.
Hartman promptly drained a trey from Gowen City to make it a two-point game, but Nazih missed the front end of a one-and-one with 27.4 showing. Following another turnover, Dunn was tagged with 9.2 to play yet missed both of her freebies.
That gave Warrior Run one last look at the bucket in the closing seconds, but Alayna Wilkins’ contested trey glanced off the rim after smacking glass and Nazih latched on as the Indians secured their fourth consecutive victory.
“We’re starting to peak at the right time,” Dunn said. “We knew we just had to keep building off of it and if we kept working, we’d start clicking together.”
“I’m happy for them,” Rickert added. “It’s another big win.”
SHAMOKIN 57, WARRIOR RUN 55
Warrior Run (10-5, 5-2) 55
Sydney Hoffman 4 0-0 8; Gracy Beachel 3 0-0 8; Jordan Hartman 8 0-0 24; Marissa Pick 1 0-2 2; Emily McKee 4 5-8 13. Totals 20 5-10 55.
3-point goals: Beachel 2, Hartman 8.
Did not score: Katie Watkins, Alayna Wilkins.
Shamokin (9-8, 5-2) 57
Emma Tomcavage 2 2-6 6; Grace Nazih 5 0-0 12; Ari Nolter 3 1-2 10; Kaitlyn Dunn 7 4-6 19; Sophie Rossnock 4 1-6 10. Totals 21 8-20 57.
3-point goals: Nazih 2, Nolter 3, Dunn, Rossnock.
Did not score: Emma Kramer, Emily Slanina, Madison Lippay.
Score by quarters
Warrior Run`18`13`14`10 — 55
Shamokin`7`14`24`12 — 57