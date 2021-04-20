COAL TOWNSHIP — An old cliche says baseball is a mental game. Don't count out softball, though.
There wasn't a lot of skill development talk after Shamokin's 7-5 victory over Selinsgrove on Tuesday afternoon in Heartland Athletic Conference-Division I action.
No, the Indians and first-year coach Jared Petrovich were more concerned about how the team handles situations on the field because — as their nine hits proved — this young group is skillful.
However, Petrovich was excited over how the Indians handled the top of the fourth. Shamokin lost a 2-0 lead thanks to four errors and two wild pitches.
"We've been working every day about just moving forward, not to dwell on things," Petrovich said. "We don't want to have good short-term memories. We want to forget (mistakes) and move forward."
In the fourth, Selinsgrove's Brooklyn Scholl beat out an infield single. After an out, Shamokin committed errors on the next four balls the Seals put in play. By the time Cadence Barnes caught a fly at second base the Seals (3-5 overall, 2-4 HAC-I) led 4-2.
The Indians had to bounce back, including pitcher Annie Hornberger, who found herself trailing despite not allowing an earned run in either of two games this week.
"For me, I take a walk, take a few deep breathes, then run through all my basics (of pitching) in my head," Hornberger said.
Hornberger added that it helps to have Petrovich, a former pitcher and major league baseball draft pick, in the dugout.
"Jared is a very inspirational person for me. He helps me with my pitching," Hornberger said. "He really helps me focus, and get me back in my mental state of mind."
Petrovich added, "Our defense probably feels worse (than Annie) does, just by making those mistakes behind her. It took a big team effort to get through the situation."
Shamokin answered with three runs of its own in the bottom of the fourth to take back the lead. Gabby Parks reached on an error and was bunted to second. Cassidy Grimes singled home a run to tie the game at 3, and she ended up on third when the ball got past the left fielder.
Lauren Noll then singled in Grimes for a 4-3 lead. Noll ended up on third after two wild pitches, and Barnes capped the scoring with an RBI single for a 5-4 lead.
Hornberger took it from there, retiring the side in order in the fifth and seventh innings, while shaking off an error in the sixth to keep Selinsgrove at bay. Hornberger and the Indians won their fourth straight game.
"Early in the season, I was not in a groove. I wasn't practicing as much because we were coming off of basketball," Hornberger said. The Indians played for a district basketball title on March 13, two weeks before Shamokin's softball opener.
"Once I started throwing regularly after basketball was over," she continued, "I got back into the groove, and everything has been easier for me."
Hornberger finished the game with six strikeouts and didn't walk a batter for the Indians (5-2, 4-2).
Shamokin took a 1-0 lead in the top of the first when Kennedy Petrovich walked and scored on Emma Kurtz's double. Kate Glosek was hit by a pitch in the third, and courtesy runner Hannah Bashore came around to score on a Kennedy Petrovich double.
Sebasovich provided an insurance run in the fifth when she doubled in Parks, who had doubled with one out.
Shamokin 6, Selinsgrove 4
Selinsgrove;000;400;0 — 4-3-3
Shamokin;101;310;x — 6-9-6
Sofia Ramer, Brooklyn Scholl (4) and Kaitlyn Eisley. Annie Hornberger and Kate Glosek.
WP: Hornberger; LP: Ramer.
Selinsgrove: Allison Beddall, double.
Shamokin: Kennedy Petrovich 2-for-3, double, run, RBI; Emma Kurtz 2-for-3, double, RBI; Gabby Parks, double, 2 runs; Brooke Sebasovich, double, RBI.