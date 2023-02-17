SUNBURY — Shamokin coach Chris Zimmerman knows his team didn't let the Pennsylvania Heartland Athletic Conference Boys Tournament championship game slip away late in Friday night's fourth quarter.
No, his team's third matchup with Central Mountain was lost in the opening 10 minutes of the game when the Indians couldn't make a shot.
Shamokin missed 15 of its first 19 looks, and the Indians' late rally fell short in a 59-54 loss to the Wildcats at Shikellamy High School.
"We had open shots, but we didn't shoot crisp, confident shots," Zimmerman said. "We didn't lose this game in the second half. We lost this game in the first half by not taking advantage of some of the opportunities that we had."
Shamokin fell to 17-7 on the season, and will tentatively host Montoursville on Friday in the District 4 Class 4A quarterfinals. Official brackets will be released Sunday.
Central Mountain improved to 22-2, and will host Hollidaysburg at 7 p.m. Wednesday in the Districts 4/6 Class 5A Tournament.
Central Mountain built a 24-11 lead late in the first half Friday before the Indians' offense finally got going. Rylan Price and Cam Annis would each knock down 3-pointers in the final two minutes, and Shamokin outscored Central Mountain 8-2 to end the half to cut the deficit to seven points.
"I though J.J. (Leiby, Shamokin's 6-foot-6 senior, who was in because starting center Jenssyn Shuey was in foul trouble) gave us spark. He did a great job of moving the basketball (in the last part of the second quarter)," Zimmerman said. "For probably the first 12, 14 minutes of the game, it was something we weren't doing. We talk to our guys all the time about earning our shots. We were getting shots, but I don't think the ball was moving like it should (for most of the first half)."
The Indians came out on fire in the third quarter, making their first seven shots. Shamokin took its first lead since a 3-2 advantage early in the first quarter when Case Lichty's 3-pointer fell with 2:12 left in the third for a 39-36 edge.
It wouldn't last long.
Central Mountain scored the final eight points of the third — the last six on back-to-back 3-pointers by Xavier Persun and Hayden Pardoe — for a 44-39 advantage to start the fourth quarter.
Price hit a 3-pointer to cut the lead to 44-42, and the Indians remained within one possession for much of the fourth, the final time with about 2:30 left when Joe Hile scored inside to cut the Central Mountain lead to 51-50.
Expending the energy to get back into the game would haunt the Indians. They turned the ball over on back-to-back possessions with a chance to take the lead.
"Central Mountain beat us twice this season, so they certainly deserve this title," Zimmerman said. "I really felt we were talented enough to win this conference, but, be it fatigue or lack of execution, we didn't make the plays that we needed to make (to win).
"And I feel that's on us more than anything that they did."
Central Mountain iced the game with 8-of-10 shooting from the foul line over the final two minutes. The Wildcats outscored Shamokin from the charity stripe, 18-3.
Hile had 13 of his team-high 19 points in the second half, and finished with a double-double, adding 11 rebounds, four steals and three assists. Case Lichty added 13 points for the Indians.
Pardoe had 18 points, and Jack Hanna finished with 17 points for the Wildcats, but Zimmerman felt the Indians did a pretty good defensive job. Both Wildcats' stars did the bulk of their damage in the early going, but sophomore point guard Hunter Hoy killed the Indians on the offensive glass. He chipped in 12 points, and three of his five field goals came on putbacks.
PHAC BOYS CHAMPIONSHIP GAME
at Phil Lockcuff Gymnasium, Shikellamy H.S.
CENTRAL MOUNTAIN 59, SHAMOKIN 54
Shamokin (17-7) 54
Rylan Price 3 0-0 8; Joe Hile 8 3-5 19; Cam Annis 3 0-0 8; Case Lichty 5 0-0 13; Jenssyn Shuey 3 0-0 6. Totals 22 3-5 54.
3-point goals: Lichty 3, Price 2, Annis 2.
Did not score: Conner Mattern, Brett Nye, J.J. Leiby.
Central Mountain (22-2) 59
Jack Hanna 6 4-6 17; Essex Taylor 1 4-6 6; Hunter Hoy 5 2-2 12; Hayden Pardoe 5 7-8 18; Levi Schlessinger 1 1-2 3; Xavier Persun 1 0-0 3. Totals 19 18-24 59.
3-point goals: Hanna, Pardoe, Persun.
Did not score: Brady Myers, Dom Longworth.
Score by quarters
Shamokin;7;12;20;15 — 54
Central Mountain;14;12;18;15 — 59