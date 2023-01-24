COAL TOWNSHIP — Shamokin broke open Tuesday's Heartland Athletic Conference-Division I game with a 28-point third quarter, and the Indians rolled to a 76-49 victory over Shikellamy to pick up the program's 1,000th victory.
Jenssyn Shuey scored a game-high 17 points to lead four Shamokin scorers in double figures. Joe Hile added 15 points, while Cam Annis had 12, and Case Lichty chipped in 10. Hile and Shuey each pulled seven rebounds.
Shamokin (13-4 overall, 6-1 HAC-I) will travel to Central Mountain (14-1, 6-1) on Friday night. The Wildcats only loss came to the Indians on Jan. 11.
Cam Lenner had 16 points, and Mason Deitrich added 13 for the Braves (5-11, 1-6), who were within nine at the half (36-27).
Shamokin 76, Shikellamy 49
Shamokin (13-4) 76
Rylan Price 2 0-1 4; Joe Hile 7 0-2 15; Connor Mattern 1 2-4 4; Cameron Annis 4 0-0 12; Case Lichty 4 0-0 10; Andrew Leffler 4 0-0 8; Jenssyn Shuey 7 2-2 17; Gavin Renn 1 0-0 3; Jason Leiby 1 0-0 3. Totals: 31 4-9 76.
3-point goals: Annis 4, Lichty 2, Hile, Leiby, Renn, Shuey.
Did not score: James Strausser, Dylan Chamberlain, Brett Nye.
Shikellamy (5-11) 49
Ryan Williams 1 0-0 2; Cameron Lenner 7 2-4 16; Asher Moyer 3 0-0 6; Logan Fisher 2 0-0 6; Mason Deitrich 6 0-0 13; Brady Wilson 3 0-0 6. Totals: 22 2-4 49.
3-point goals: Fisher 2, Deitrich.
Did not score: Joniel Bruno, Xavier Fashaw, Micah Moyer, Logan McAlister, Rhandy Castillo.
Score by quarters
Shikellamy;17;10;10;12 — 49
Shamokin;22;14;28;12 — 76