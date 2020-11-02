The Daily Item
SELINSGROVE — Shamokin defensive back Ryder Zulkowski made the perfect play in the second quarter of the Indians’ 15-0 victory over Selinsgrove in the District 4 Class 4A semifinal on Friday night.
Well almost perfect.
Zulkowski stepped in front of a Selinsgrove receiver after reading the pass play perfectly, with a wide-open field in front of the sophomore — except he dropped the ball.
“Ryder he dropped that first one, and he’s so hard on himself,” Shamokin coach Henry Hynoski said. “I told him, ‘you’ll get yours soon enough.’”
With the Seals trying to put together a late drive, nobody followed a Seals receiver on the left side of the formation. Zulkowski raced out to get him covered, but the ball was snapped, forcing Zulkowski to chase the Selinsgrove player down the field. Zulkowski did such a good job of chasing down the receiver, he made the interception, the first of two he made in the game.
— Todd Hummel
Title game facts
Friday night’s District 4 title game appearance for the Indians will be the school’s first since they won the 2011 District 4 Class 3A championship, beating Milton, 21-20. Shamokin that season won a district title, and the first state playoff game in school history, beating Clearfield in the next round. Despite its playoff success that season, Shamokin still finished the season at 6-8.
This will also be the first time in three seasons that District 4’s biggest classification won’t be decided by a Jersey Shore and Selinsgrove district championship game.
—Todd Hummel
Game plan challenges
The Athens coaching staff must have felt it couldn’t line up, and run right at the Danville defense in the Ironmen’s 43-0 victory over the Wildcats on Saturday afternoon in the District 4 Class 3A semifinals at Ironmen Stadium.
The Wildcats came out in a spread attack, and tried to throw some short quick passes against the Ironmen.
It took three possessions for Athens to get back to an I-formation, and try running at Danville. It took Athens until two minutes left in the first quarter to get its first, first down of the game. By that time, Danville led 23-0.
— Todd Hummel
Bittersweet ending
There hasn’t been much reason for Milton players to stay on the field and soak up the vibes after games this season.
Friday was different, though, for many reasons.
Following a 20-0 win over Warrior Run in their season finale, the Black Panthers lingered on Alumni Field in bittersweet celebration. There were a lot of hugs, and more than a few players sporting tear-streaked eye black.
They congratulated each another for their first win of the season — on homecoming night, no less — and they paid tribute to 10 seniors who suited up for the final time in high school.
“They’ve given a lot of themselves to this program for the last four years, and for them to be able to go out with some success, I think, is something they’ll remember forever,” said Milton coach Phil Davis. “They’ll look back on their time playing football and realize, win or lose, they’re a football player. To go out on a winning note is really special for those kids.”
—Scott Dudinskie
Long evening
It was that kind of night for Mifflinburg in a 48-7 loss to Jersey Shore in the District 4 Class 4A semifinals at Thompson Street Stadium. The Wildcats didn’t have a first down late in the first half, and any chance to stay in the game hung on a fake punt.
Colin Miller rolled to his right on a four-and-three from Mifflinburg’s own 45. He tried to throw the ball down the field, but it blocked by a Jersey Shore defender. It went right back to Miller, but he was stopped at the line scrimmage short of the first down.
— Todd Hummel