SUNBURY — Shamokin's performance nearly two weeks ago against Central Mountain bothered Chris Zimmerman and his team so much, they were still smarting after a win three days later.
So when the Indians started Wednesday's semifinals of the Pennsylvania Heartland Athletic Conference Tournament at Phil Lockcuff Gymnasium, it put a rematch with the Wildcats in jeopardy.
"We expected some different things, and they played much more zone (than they did Monday night)," Shamokin coach Chris Zimmerman said. "Give them credit, but I think it was more about what were weren't doing. We were allowing their defense to sag, and kind of dictate to us what we were doing on offense. We were holding the ball over our heads, instead of working the ball inside, out against a zone or being aggresive."
That all changed in the second half as the suffocating Shamokin defense limited Danville to just six second-half field goals, and sophomore Joe Hile scored 13 of his game-high 15 points in the second half of the Indians' 52-43 victory at Shikellamy High School.
"They play good defense. That's a part of it. We're a part of it," Danville coach Gary Grozier said. "I thought (Shamokin) did a really good job of defending us."
The Indians (17-6) will face Central Mountain, a 69-58 winner over Loyalsock in the first game, at 7:30 p.m. back at Phil Lockcuff Gymnasium on Friday night. The Wildcats (21-2) and Shamokin split their meetings during the season. Shamokin won at home, 69-51, on Jan. 11, while Central Mountain picked up a 64-55 on its home court on Jan. 27.
Danville (16-7) built a first-half lead behind its zone defense, and 14-5 spurt that split the first and second quarters to built an 18-12 lead on Luke Huron's pull-up jumper with six minutes left in the first half.
Shamokin would score seven in a row to take a 19-18 lead with 4:18 left in the second quarter, but Huron, who scored seven of his 14 points in the second quarter, knocked down a 3, and Dameon White converted a layup right before the halftime buzzer to give the Ironmen a 25-21 lead at halftime.
"If (Shamokin) gets both feet in the paint, they are going to score against us. We don't have the height to matchup with them," Grozier said. "We knew they would eventually would make some shots. We held out as long we as we could."
The Ironmen limited Hile in the first half, but he got untracked in the third quarter, scoring 10 of his game-high 15 points. He sparked a 16-2 spurt after Huron's 3-pointer with 6:10 left in the third gave Danville a 30-23 lead.
By the time Cam Annis knocked down a 3-pointer late in the third quarter, Shamokin built a 39-32 lead.
"Joe and Jennsyn (Shuey) both played real well on Monday, so they had to expect more attention. Joe got himself into some bad spots in the first half," Zimmerman said. "But Papa Bear (Joe's dad Joe is a Shamokin assistant) got him in the right position in the second half."
Danville had its chance to get back into the game, but couldn't get consistent output offensively in the second half. They cut the lead to five on Carter Heath's tip in, and got a stop on the next possession, but Hile grabbed an offensive rebound, and put back for a seven-point Shamokin lead.
Carson Persing followed with a 3-pointer to cut it to four on the next possession, but that would be the final Danville field goal of the game. Shuey's bucket inside off an Annis feed on a pick-and-roll pushed it to six, and the Indians converted enough foul shots (five) to keep Danville at bay.
Hile also had eight rebounds and three assists. Shuey added 14 points. Sophomore Case Lichty added 11 points and 12 rebounds. Annis also had 11 points.
Persing was the only other Danville player in double figures with 13 points.
SHAMOKIN 52, DANVILLE 43
Shamokin (17-6) 52
Rylan Price 0 1-3 1; Joe Hile 5 3-4 15; Cam Annis 3 3-4 11; Case Lichty 3 2-2 11; Jennsyn Shuey 6 1-4 14. Totals 17 10-17 52.
3-point goals: Lichty 3, Hile 2, Annis 2, Shuey.
Did not score: Conner Moser, Brett Nye, Andrew Leffler.
Danville (16-7) 43
Carson Persing 5 2-3 13; Cade Cush 4 0-0 8; Luke Huron 5 2-2 14; Dameon White 2 0-0 4; Ethan Morrison 1 0-0 2; Carter Heath 1 0-0 2. Totals 18 4-5 43.
3-point goals: Huron 2, Persing.
Did not score: Hayden Winn, Brennan Haas, Daniel Walker.
Score by quarters
Shamokin;10;11;18;13 — 52
Danville;12;13;7;11 — 43