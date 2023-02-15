SUNBURY — The only difference was the venue on Wednesday night, and unfortunately for the Danville boys basketball team, the result was the same.
Almost 48 hours after struggling offensively in the second half at home against Shamokin, the Ironmen managed just 17 second-half points at Phil Lockcuff Gymnasium, and the Indians picked up 52-43 victory over Danville in the semifinals of the Pennsylvania Heartland Athletic Conference.
"They play good defense. That's a part of it. We're a part of it," Danville coach Gary Grozier said. "I thought (Shamokin) did a really good job of defending us."
The Indians (17-6) will face Central Mountain, a 69-58 winner over Loyalsock in the first game, at 7:30 p.m. back at Phil Lockcuff Gymnasium on Friday night. The Wildcats (21-2) and Shamokin split their meetings during the season. Shamokin won at home, 69-51, on Jan. 11, while Central Mountain picked up a 64-55 on its home court on Jan. 27.
Danville (16-7) built a first-half lead behind its zone defense, and 14-5 spurt that split the first and second quarters to built an 18-12 lead on Luke Huron's pull-up jumper with six minutes left in the first half.
Shamokin would score seven in a row to take a 19-18 lead with 4:18 left in the second quarter, but Huron, who scored seven of his 14 points in the second quarter, knocked down a 3, and Dameon White converted a layup right before the halftime buzzer to give the Ironmen a 25-21 lead at halftime.
"If (Shamokin) gets both feet in the paint, they are going to score against us. We don't have the height to matchup with them," Grozier said. "We knew they would eventually would make some shots. We held out as long we as we could."
Shamokin coach Chris Zimmerman added, "We expected some different things, and they played much more zone (than they did Monday night). We were allowing their defense to sag, and kind of dictate to us what we were doing on offense."
The Ironmen limited Shamokin's standout sophomore Joe Hile to just two points in the first half, but he got untracked in the third quarter, scoring 10 of his game-high 15 points. He sparked a 16-2 spurt after Huron's 3-pointer with 6:10 left in the third gave Danville a 30-23 lead.
By the time Cam Annis knocked down a 3-pointer late in the third quarter, Shamokin built a 39-32 lead.
"Joe and Jennsyn (Shuey) both played real well on Monday, so they had to expect more attention. Joe got himself into some bad spots in the first half," Zimmerman said. "But Papa Bear (Joe's dad Joe is a Shamokin assistant) got him in the right position in the second half."
Danville had its chance to get back into the game, but couldn't get consistent output offensively in the second half. They cut the lead to five on Carter Heath's putback, and got a stop on the next possiession, but Hile grabbed an offensive rebound, and putback for a seven-point Shamokin lead.
Carson Persing followed with a 3-pointer to cut it to four on the next possession, but that would be the final Danville field goal of the game. Shuey's bucket inside off an Annis feed on a pick-and-roll pushed it to six, and the Indians converted enough foul shots (five) to keep Danville at bay.
Hile also had eight rebounds and three assists. Shuey added 14 points. Sophomore Case Lichty added 11 points and 12 rebounds. Annis also had 11 points.
Persing was the only other Danville player in double figures with 13 points.
The Ironmen are off until the District 4 playoffs. Danville will be the No. 2-seed in Class 4A, and will tentively host Central Columbia (11-11) on Feb. 24 in the first round. Danville swept the Blue Jays in league play, but the second contest, a 57-53 Ironmen win makes the contest far from a foregone conclusion, and a third meeting with Shamokin in the district championship game.
"That's a tough matchup, and they have the type of size of give us problems," Grozier said "That's what happened in the second game. We can't look ahead."
SHAMOKIN 52, DANVILLE 43
Shamokin (17-6) 52
Rylan Price 0 1-3 1; Joe Hile 5 3-4 15; Cam Annis 3 3-4 11; Case Lichty 3 2-2 11; Jennsyn Shuey 6 1-4 14. Totals 17 10-17 52.
3-point goals: Lichty 3, Hile 2, Annis 2, Shuey.
Did not score: Conner Moser, Brett Nye, Andrew Leffler.
Danville (16-7) 43
Carson Persing 5 2-3 13; Cade Cush 4 0-0 8; Luke Huron 5 2-2 14; Dameon White 2 0-0 4; Ethan Morrison 1 0-0 2; Carter Heath 1 0-0 2. Totals 18 4-5 43.
3-point goals: Huron 2, Persing.
Did not score: Hayden Winn, Brennan Haas, Daniel Walker.
Score by quarters
Shamokin;10;11;18;13 — 52
Danville;12;13;7;11 — 43